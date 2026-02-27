Cancelled TV Shows of 2026: Which Series Are Ending This Year?

Image Credit: Netflix

Just like past years have seen big departures from our screens, 2026 is shaping up to be another wave of cancellations and series finales across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. From long-running staples to newer originals, here’s a look at the shows that have been canceled or announced as ending in 2026 so far, below.

The Witcher (Netflix)

What It Is: Fantasy series based on The Witcher books.

Ending Info: Netflix renewed it for a fifth and final season that will air in 2026.

Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

What It Is: A relationship drama based on Carola Lovering’s novel, starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

Ending Info: The series concluded after three seasons, with Season 3 serving as its final chapter.

Queer Eye (Netflix)

What It Is: A makeover and lifestyle reality series featuring the Fab Five.

Ending Info: The series will end after its upcoming Season 10 in 2026. Premiere date TBA.

PBS News Weekend

What It Is: A weekend national news program from PBS.

Ending Info: The show ended in early 2026 following its final broadcast.

Outer Banks (Netflix)

What It Is: A teen adventure drama following the Pogues on their treasure-hunting journey.

Ending Info: The series will conclude after its upcoming Season 5 in 2026. Premiere date TBA.

Yellowjackets (Showtime/Paramount+)

What It Is: A survival thriller drama told across dual timelines.

Ending Info: The series will end after its upcoming Season 4 in 2026. Premiere date TBA.

Hacks (HBO Max)

What It Is: An Emmy-winning comedy starring Jean Smart as legendary comedian Deborah Vance.

Ending Info: The series is expected to conclude with its upcoming fifth season in 2027.

The Chi (Showtime/Paramount+)

What It Is: A Chicago-set coming-of-age drama created by Lena Waithe.

Ending Info: The series will conclude after its upcoming Season 8 in 2026. Premiere date TBA.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

What It Is: A syndicated daytime talk show hosted by Kelly Clarkson.

Ending Info: The show will end after its current Season 7.

Mayor of Kingstown (Showtime/Paramount+)

What It Is: A crime drama starring Jeremy Renner set in a prison-dominated Michigan town.

Ending Info: The series will conclude after its upcoming Season 5 in 2026. Premiere date TBA.

Smiling Friends (Adult Swim)

What It Is: An animated comedy about employees at a company dedicated to spreading happiness.

Ending Info: The series is ending after its current Season 3.

The Boys (Prime Video)

What It Is: Superhero drama series.

Ending Info: The franchise is wrapping with its fifth season, which premieres in April 2026.

Industry (HBO)

What It Is: A finance drama set in London’s competitive investment banking world.

Ending Info: The series will conclude after its upcoming Season 5 in 2027.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC)

What It Is: A spinoff of The Walking Dead centered on Norman Reedus’ character.

Ending Info: The series will conclude after its upcoming Season 4 in 2026. Premiere date TBA.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

What It Is: Late-night talk show hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Ending Info: The show will air its final episode in May 2026 as Colbert’s contract expires and the series ends after a successful run.

The Neighborhood (CBS)

What It Is: Sitcom starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield.

Ending Info: The comedy is in its final season during 2026 after its planned series conclusion.

Outlander (Starz)

What It Is: A historical romance drama based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels.

Ending Info: The series will conclude after its upcoming Season 8, which premieres March 6.

Silo (Apple TV)

What It Is: A dystopian sci-fi drama starring Rebecca Ferguson.

Ending Info: The series will end after its upcoming Season 4 in 2027.

Dora (Showtime/Paramount+)

What It Is: An animated reboot inspired by Dora the Explorer.

Ending Info: The series will conclude after its upcoming Season 4. Premiere date TBA.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

What It Is: A live-action adaptation of the beloved animated fantasy series.

Ending Info: The series will end after its upcoming Season 3 in 2026. Premiere date TBA.

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video)

What It Is: Fantasy comedy-drama based on the bestselling novel.

Ending Info: Season 3 is scheduled as the show’s final chapter in 2026.

The Upshaws (Netflix)

What It Is: A family sitcom starring Mike Epps.

Ending Info: Its latest season, which premiered Jan. 15, 2026, is the series’ final season.

The Comeback (HBO)

What It Is: Comedy starring Lisa Kudrow.

Ending Info: Set to end its run in May 2026.

The Way Home (Hallmark Channel)

What It Is: Daytime serial drama.

Ending Info: Its fourth season in spring 2026 is the show’s last.