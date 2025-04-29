TV Shows Canceled in 2025: What Series Were Taken Off the Air?

Image Credit: CBS

2025 has been quite a year so far, but not in the most positive way for television. The handful of fan-favorite TV shows that have been canceled is growing as the weeks go on, not to mention shocking character deaths from the remaining programs. CBS is one of the networks with the most TV cancelations this year, with one of the most upsetting being S.W.A.T.

Executive producer and showrunner Andrew Dettman called the S.W.A.T cancelation “heartbreaking news,” per Deadline. He called the cast and crew an “extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges.”

Below, see a growing list of some of the canceled TV shows so far this year.

S.W.A.T

In March, the S.W.A.T cast and crew assembled to rally support to potentially bring their show back. After all, this wasn’t the first time that CBS had canceled the program. Series lead Shemar Moore took to Instagram and thanked fans but noted that he’s “no quitter.”

“SWAT IS CANCELED…. AGAIN!!!” Shemar captioned an Instagram post. “After 8 seasons… CANCELED… maybe this time for good!!! But my momma didn’t raise NO QUITTER!!! No Matter what, I AM GRATEFUL n THANKFUL!!! Almost 31 years in this game of Hollywood… JOURNEY OF A DREAMER!!! To my Homies, Fans, Baby Girls, SWAT CREW, and Hollywood…. I say THANK YOU!!!! And “FILL THE GAPS n STAY LIQUID… ROLL SWAT” [sic]!!!!”

FBI: International

Along with S.W.A.T, CBS axed any future for FBI: International. Deadline attributed its cancelation to the network making room for other shows still on the air.

FBI: Most Wanted

On top of International, CBS also canceled FBI: Most Wanted.

The Neighborhood

After eight seasons on the air, CBS announced that The Neighborhood will conclude. CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach commented on the news, per Variety, and noted that the “brilliant cast and creative team” had “brought levity, laughter and poignant storylines to Monday nights for seven incredible seasons.”

Despite being a “strong ratings performer for CBS and one of the top comedies on TV,” Amy concluded that they believed “loyal fans deserve a proper farewell season full of the trademark humor and heartfelt moments that are synonymous with the series.”

Poppa’s House

After just one season, Poppa’s House was axed by CBS in April 2025. Series star Damon Wayans shared via Instagram, “Though Poppa’s House is coming to a close, I’m walking away with deep gratitude, lifelong friendships, and unforgettable memories. This show gave me more than I could’ve ever imagined. To everyone who watched, supported, and believed in us thank you. Your love means everything. On to the next chapter, with nothing but love in my heart.”

The Old Man

Hulu shocked fans when it canceled The Old Man following two seasons. The Jeff Bridges-led show was not renewed for a third season after production was paused several times, according to Deadline.