‘Boots’ Season 2: Will the Netflix TV Show Return?

Image Credit: Patti Perret/Netflix © 2024

Netflix’s Boots quickly became a hit after its debut on the streamer on October 9, 2025. Based on Greg Cope White’s 2015 memoir, The Pink Marine, the series follows bullied gay teenager Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), who joins the United States Marine Corps with his best friend. Since all episodes were released the same day, fans are wondering if a season 2 is in the cards.

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the possibility of a second season of Boots below.

What Is the Boots TV Show About?

According to its logline, Boots follows Cameron, a “bullied gay teen [who] joins the Marine Corps with his best friend despite risks. In boot camp they experience profound personal change amid danger, as their platoon confronts both literal and figurative landmines.”

Will There Be a Season 2 of Boots?

At the time of publication, Netflix has not announced a season 2 of Boots yet. However, Heizer hopes to continue the show. He previously told Variety that there were still “a lot of stories to tell, from more of Greg’s different experiences in the Marines to ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ to when it was repealed.”

“I would do it for 10 seasons if they let us,” the 13 Reason Why alum added.

Who Is in the Boots Cast?

Heizer leads the cast, playing Cameron Cope, in addition to Liam Oh as Ray McAffey, Max Parker as Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan, Vera Farmiga as Barbara Cope, Cedrick Cooper as Staff Sergeant Marcus McKinnon, Ana Ayora as Captain Denise Fajardo, Angus O’Brien as Thaddeus Beau Sterling Hicks and Dominic Goodman as Isaiah Nash.

Pentagon’s Reaction to Boots: Read Statement

The Pentagon slammed Netflix for its “woke garbage” (without directly naming Boots) in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

“Under President Donald Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos,” Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said in the statement. “Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight.”

Kingsley went on to note that officials “will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

Is it Illegal to Be Gay in the U.S. Marines?

It is not currently illegal to be openly gay in the U.S. Marine Corps. However, it was illegal in the 1990s, when Boots is set. At the time, the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy was in play from 1994 until 2011. Under this policy, if a Marine’s homosexuality or bisexuality became known, they could face discharge.