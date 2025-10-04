October 2025 TV Shows to Watch & Stream: A Full Guide

Image Credit: Photo by Matt Kennedy/Disney+

Fall TV season is officially in full swing, and October 2025 is bringing everything from chilling new releases to fan-favorite returns. This month’s lineup features major premieres across streaming and cable, including the start of Freeform’s iconic “31 Nights of Halloween” marathon, packed with spooky classics like Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Whether you’re in the mood for a Halloween scare, a reality TV fix, or the return of your favorite dramas, there’s something for everyone to binge. Keep scrolling for all the biggest new and returning shows to watch and stream this October.

October 1

Abbott Elementary (Season 5 — ABC)

Everyone’s favorite Philly teachers are back! The Emmy-winning mockumentary returned with new students, new staff drama, and even more hilarious school-day chaos.

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med & Chicago P.D. (New Seasons — NBC)

NBC’s “One Chicago” universe kicks off another action-packed fall, with the firefighters, doctors, and officers facing high-stakes cases and personal upheaval across the city. The new seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med all premiered on October 1.

Love Is Blind (Season 9 — Netflix)

A fresh batch of hopeful singles steps into the pods for another wild ride to love — and heartbreak — in Netflix’s addictive reality hit.

October 3

Marvel Zombies (Series Premiere — Disney+)

Marvel takes a terrifying turn in this animated spinoff that re-imagines beloved heroes as flesh-eating undead in a survival story like no other.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Limited Series — Netflix)

Following the success of Dahmer, Ryan Murphy’s anthology revisits the chilling crimes of real-life killer Ed Gein, blending true-crime tension with psychological horror.

The Sisters Grimm (Series Premiere — Apple TV+)

A fantasy adventure based on the bestselling novels, The Sisters Grimm follows two siblings who learn their family protects a world filled with fairy-tale creatures hiding in plain sight.

October 7

True Haunting (New Series — Netflix)

Inspired by the first televised exorcism in U.S. history, this eerie drama dives into a couple’s terrifying struggle with forces beyond comprehension.

October 9

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22 — ABC)

TV’s longest-running medical drama continues to evolve, as new doctors join the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial and fan-favorites face fresh heartbreaks and triumphs.

9-1-1 & 9-1-1: Nashville (New Seasons — ABC)

The franchise expands south with 9-1-1: Nashville, while the original Los Angeles-based team returns for even more daring rescues and emotional twists.

Boots (New Series — Netflix)

This gritty comedy-drama follows a rising pop star whose fame spirals out of control, forcing her to confront her past — and the people she left behind.

October 22

Lazarus (New Series — Prime Video)

Starring Tom Hardy, this sci-fi noir thriller explores a detective’s mission to uncover the truth behind a government resurrection project that blurs the line between life and death.

October 26

It: Welcome to Derry (Series Premiere — HBO / Max)

A chilling prequel to It, the series delves into the origins of Pennywise and the dark secrets festering beneath the small town decades before the Losers Club’s story.

Talamasca: The Secret Order (Series Premiere — AMC / AMC+)

Part of Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, this supernatural drama follows the secret society that monitors vampires, witches, and other dark entities lurking among us.

October 31 🎃 Halloween Night on Freeform