Why Was ‘Night Court’ Canceled? Find Out the Reason

Image Credit: NBC

Many TV shows are coming to an end, including Night Court, which wrapped up as a three-season series. The show is actually a revival of the 1984 sitcom that starred Harry Anderson, Markie Post, John Larroquette, and more. The remake, which aired in 2023, featured Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, and others, with Larroquette also returning as part of the new version.

Melissa Rauch, the lead actress, shared in an interview with Gold Derby, “A lot of times when you hear the word ‘reboot,’ you sort of cringe like, ‘Oh, gosh, don’t mess up that show that I love so much.” She added, “Every decision that we made was very much keeping in mind that we had to pay respects to the original and just build on the foundation that they set for us.”

She also posted a heartfelt message on Instagram reflecting on her time on the show, “Thank you so very much to everyone who watched our #NightCourt Season Finale last night and shared your palpable love and excitement about the show and the colossal surprise cliffhanger! It truly means the world. My beloved workplace family you see on screen is very much my beloved workplace family off screen as well and that extends to every single person who works so passionately and tirelessly on and off camera to make television magic.”

As the show faces cancellation, Hollywood Life has rounded up details on why Night Court ended and what happened in the finale.

What Happened in the Night Court Season 3 Finale?

Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger that left fans shocked. Abby Stone, played by Melissa Rauch, was revealed to have been secretly married the entire time to a man named Spencer—played by her former Big Bang Theory co-star Simon Helberg—all while she was dating Jake, played by Ryan Hansen. This twist suggests Abby may not have known her marriage was still legally binding, opening the door for potential character development.

Why Was Night Court Canceled?

According to Deadline, NBC was adjusting its TV schedule to make room for NBA coverage, which led to cuts—possibly explaining the show’s cancellation.

TV Shows Canceled in 2025

Along with Night Court, other shows like S.W.A.T., FBI: Most Wanted, and a few others also came to an end.