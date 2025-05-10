‘Suits LA’ Canceled: Inside NBC’s Cancelation of the Stephen Amell Series

Image Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Suits LA was axed by NBC after just one season — and its finale hadn’t even aired when news broke of its cancelation. The show, led by Stephen Amell, is a spinoff of the original series Suits and follows Ted Black, a former New York City prosecutor-turned Los Angeles entertainment lawyer and his team of powerful associates as they take on new challenges. To pay homage to the OG series, Suits LA brought back Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter and David Costabile as Daniel Hardman.

Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know about the Suits LA cancelation.

Why Was Suits LA Canceled?

NBC has not provided an explanation why it canceled Suits LA, but there were signs pointing in that direction. As multiple outlets reported on May 9, 2025, the cancelation came amid low critics and audience reviews. Most of the complaints criticized the show for not emulating its predecessor’s tone.

Nevertheless, the cast seemed hopeful that Suits LA would be renewed for a second season. During an April 20, 2025, interview with The Wrap, Gabriel responded to the possibility of returning for another season, noting he’d “never say never” about the series’ potential.

“But I think these guys have what they need to keep the show up and running,” Gabriel told the publication at the time. “There’s a lot of stories they’re going to be able to tell for the old and the new fans.”

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter that month, Gabriel doubled down on being open to reprising his role if given the chance.

“Look, if [creator Aaron Korsh] comes back to me and says, ‘Hey, would you like to do another arc?’ — I’m open to it, but I’m really interested in doing this short-form narrative right now,” the actor said, referring to his other ventures outside of acting.

Where to Watch Suits LA

All episodes of season 1 of Suits LA are available to stream on Peacock. The series was launched by NBC after Suits had a major resurgence on Netflix years after it concluded.

What Other TV Shows Were Canceled by NBC?

It’s no secret that networks have been axing numerous shows as of late. CBS made headlines in early 2025 when it gutted FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted and S.W.A.T. As for NBC, the company not only canceled Suits LA, but also Lopez vs. Lopez, Night Court on Friday, The Irrational and Found.