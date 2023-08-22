Is ‘Suits’ Season 10 Happening? The Creator Weighs In Amid The Show’s Netflix Resurgence

Suits ended in 2019 after 9 seasons.

Suits broke a new record after being released on Netflix.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh has weighed in about a revival.

Suits hasn’t lost its touch one bit. Even though the show came to an end in 2019, the USA Network series has become a massive streaming hit since the show’s first 8 seasons became available on Netflix. All 9 seasons of the show are also available on Peacock.

The show got 3.1 billion viewing minutes during the week of June 26 to July 2 across both Netflix and Peacock, according to Nielsen. Suits broke the record among acquired content previously held by Manifest, which saw 2.5 billion viewing minutes in June 2021. Weeks after the show dropped on Netflix, Suits has remained in the top 10 TV shows in the U.S.

Since Suits has become the streaming hit of the summer, fans have been curious about one thing in particular: could this set the stage for Suits season 10? Here’s everything we know so far.

Will There Be A Suits Season 10?

As of right now, Suits season 10 is not in the works. However, the powers that be must be noticing the show’s resurging popularity. Since the show blew up on steaming, TVLine spoke to executive producer Gene Klein about the possibility of a Suits revival.

“You know, I’ve mentioned to Aaron [Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point. But I’m not aware of any serious conversations,” Gene told the outlet. “It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.”

Gene added that he’d be “surprised” if the entire cast could come together for a reunion down the road. “As. you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors’ deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show,” he admitted. “I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend.”

On August 20, the show’s creator addressed the ongoing talks of a revival on Twitter (a.k.a. X). “Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works. Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…” Aaron wrote on August 20.

Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works. Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing… — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) August 20, 2023

Aaron responded to several fan questions and comments on X and directly addressed a fan saying they would not want to see a revival or a reboot. “I don’t really disagree,” Aaron responded.

Suits season 10 is not out of the question, but it’s not happening right now. Keep crossing your fingers!

Would Meghan Markle Return For Suits Season 10?

Meghan Markle played lawyer Rachel Zane for the first 7 seasons of the show. She left the series at the end of season 7 alongside Patrick J. Adams’ Mike Ross. After getting married, Rachel and Mike moved to Seattle to start a new firm.

Meghan’s Suits exit aired just weeks before she married Prince Harry in 2018. Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan hasn’t returned to acting. She does have a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, but Meghan and Prince Harry are mostly focused on unscripted content. Their docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was a hit for Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex would likely not return to the role of Rachel Zane if Suits ever got a season 10. “I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not [return to acting],” she told Variety in 2022 about returning to acting.

Why Did Suits End?

It was announced in January 2019 that Suits would end after a 10-episode season 9. The series became the longest-running original scripted series on USA Network. Creator Aaron Korsh revealed the decision to end the series came about after leads Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, and Gina Torres left.

“During the course of season 7, as they were negotiating the cast’s contracts for two years, an unforeseen thing happened. You can never know that one of your stars is going to marry the Prince of England, and Patrick decided not to return, so we had a choice whether to keep going after season 7,” he told Deadline. “We decided that the original plan was a 16-episode season 8 and a 10-episode season 9, let’s see if we can do that. And dovetailing with that, Katherine Heigl called and she wanted to be involved in the show, and we thought it was a perfect way to help extend the franchise and make it to that end of season 9.”

Following the series finale in September 2019, Aaron told the outlet: “It is a sad thing to move on from such a long run, but also we have the body of work and the memories and nobody can ever take that away. I’m incredibly proud to have been involved with all those people for all those years. I would say thank you to everyone involved. Cast, crew, fans, everybody.”