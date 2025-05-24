Why Was the Prime Video ‘Wheel of Time’ Series Canceled?

Image Credit: Prime Video

The past several months of 2025 have been difficult for the television industry as multiple shows got axed by their studios and networks. The most recent cancelation happened over at Prime Video with its successful fantasy series The Wheel of Time. The Rosamund Pike-led adaptation of the books was canceled before a season 4 renewal, and fans are absolutely heartbroken.

The cancelation news came one month after the series finale aired in April 2025.

What Was Prime Video’s Wheel of Time About?

The Wheel of Time was based on the books by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. The story is set in a fantasy world where only some can access magic. The premise follows Moiraine Damodred, a member of the powerful organization of women called Aes Sedai. She crosses paths with a group of young people from the village of Emond’s Field in the Two Rivers, and she believes that one of them is the reincarnated Dragon, a powerful channelled responsible for the Breaking of the World. The Dragon Reborn is supposed to either save the world from the Dark One or break the world once again.

Why Was The Wheel of Time Canceled?

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures, which co-produced the series, have not publicly issued a statement regarding the cancellation of The Wheel of Time. However, Deadline reported that, after “lengthy deliberations,” the “reasons were financial, as the series is liked creatively by the streamer’s executives.”

Despite previously being one of Prime Video’s most successful series, The Wheel of Time‘s viewership fell during season 3. The show was also global, and renewal decisions are based on a show’s results around the world.

Who Was in the Wheel of Time Cast?

Rosamund led the cast of The Wheel of Time, playing Moiraine. The rest of the main cast featured Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani and more.