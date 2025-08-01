Why Was ‘And Just Like That’ Canceled? Cast & HBO Max Confirm Cancelation

And just like that, the Sex and the City franchise is coming to an end. Michael Patrick King, the showrunner, director and writer of HBO Max’s And Just Like That confirmed the show will end after season 3. After King’s statement was shared online, the cast — which features Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon — reacted to the news in their own words. But fans are all asking the same question: was And Just Like That canceled, and if so, why?

Hollywood Life has compiled all the information we know so far about the conclusion of And Just Like That.

Was And Just Like That Canceled?

Yes, according to Deadline, King notified the cast of the series’ cancelation on July 31, 2025, the day before he confirmed the news himself on social media.

Why Did And Just Like That Get Canceled?

And Just Like That is ending because, according to the showrunner, King and Parker decided together that season 3 was “a wonderful place to stop.”

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end,” King wrote in an August 1, 2025, statement shared via Instagram. “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.”

King also pointed out that he and Parker “held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.”

“It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years,” the showrunner concluded.

And Just Like That Cast Members React to Cancelation

Davis shared King’s cancelation statement to her own Instagram Stories on August 1, writing that she was “profoundly sad.”

“I love our whole beautiful cast and crew,” the actress wrote, adding, “400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.”

Nixon also shared King’s announcement to her social media but did not directly comment on the show’s conclusion.

Parker shared her own Instagram post that day, mourning the show’s end by penning a lengthy tribute to her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw.

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years,” Parker wrote. “I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore, the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt. To you all.”

Parker also pointed out that she and King “together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete [sic].”

“AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us,” she concluded. “I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all.”

When Does And Just Like That Air?

All season 3 episodes of And Just Like That air on Thursdays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET / 6p.m. PT. Fans can also stream the show on HBO Max.

When Does the And Just Like That Season 3 Finale Come Out?

The season 3 finale of And Just Like That will air on August 14, 2025.