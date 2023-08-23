‘And Just Like That’ Season 3: Everything We Know Ahead Of The Season 2 Finale

And Just Like That has been renewed for season 3.

The And Just Like That season 2 finale will premiere on August 24.

A release date for season 3 has not been revealed.

Love it or hate it, And Just Like That is a hit. The Sex And The City revival series has become a must-watch show each week. From Aidan and Carrie’s reunion to Samantha’s upcoming return, And Just Like That always has fans buzzing with reactions.

For weeks leading up to the finale, we couldn’t help but wonder about the fate of the series. But you no longer have to worry — And Just Like That will return. So, what do we know about season 3? HollywoodLife is addressing all your burning questions.

And Just Like That Season 3 Premiere Date

You’ve probably been asking: Is there going to be an And Just Like That season 3? The answer is yes! Max announced on August 22 that And Just Like That had been renewed for a third season.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season 3,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, also said, “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, And Just Like That… ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date. As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast, and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

Season 3 does not have a confirmed premiere date as of now. The show has yet to start production on the third season. With Hollywood in the midst of the writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strikes, And Just Like That won’t be filming season 3 any time soon. Given the current timeline, AJLT’s third season will likely premiere in late 2024 or early 2025 at the earliest.

And Just Like That Season 3 Cast

And Just Like That hasn’t confirmed its cast for season 3 yet, but Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will return. What’s And Just Like That without Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte?

The main supporting cast will likely return as well for season 3. This includes Sara Ramírez as Che, Sarita Choudhury as Seema, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa, Karen Pittman as Nya, Mario Cantone as Anthony, David Eigenberg as Steve, Evan Handler as Harry, Christopher Jackson as Herbert, Niall Cunningham as Brady, Cathy Ang as Lily, and Alexa Swinton as Rock.

One of the biggest questions ahead of the season 2 finale and the upcoming third season is all about Aidan. Will John Corbett come back for season 3? Aidan Shaw made his triumphant return in the second season of And Just Like That. Aidan and Carrie rekindled their romance after so many years apart and seem genuinely happy together. Carrie even bought a new apartment to start the next chapter of her life with Aidan.

At the end of season 2’s penultimate episode, Aidan’s teen son, Wyatt, got into an accident in Virginia while Aidan was in New York with Carrie. Aidan broke down in tears over not being there for his son. The terrifying situation left Aidan and Carrie’s relationship up in the air. Carrie’s not likely to leave New York, but will Aidan leave his kids in Virginia to be with her?

Will Samantha Return In And Just Like That Season 3?

Samantha Jones will grace us with her presence in the highly-anticipated And Just Like That season 2 finale on August 24. This marks Kim Cattrall’s first appearance in the revival series.

Kim’s appearance was first revealed in June 2023. The Golden Globe winner reportedly shot her scene in March without seeing or speaking to Sarah Jessica Parker or And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King, according to Variety.

The scene will reportedly be a phone conversation between Samantha and Carrie. In the season 2 finale preview, Carrie gets a call from Samantha. In the season 1 finale, Carrie and Samantha agreed to meet up offscreen after they had a falling out.

Kim had previously said she would not return to the role of Samantha Jones in the revival series. Thankfully, she changed her mind.

In a preview clip of an interview with Hoda and Jenna airing tomorrow, Kim Cattrall opens up about her “Sex and the City” character Samantha: “I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I’m so appreciative of her." pic.twitter.com/O8vaFr97WI — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) June 29, 2023

The actress opened up about her exciting return during a June 29 interview. “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters,” Kim gushed on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

As for how it felt playing Samantha again, Kim said, “It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon and then a great martini.” When asked if she’d return for season 3, Kim responded, “That’s as far as I’m going to go.”

Despite their past feud, SJP revealed to ET that she was “really excited” about Kim’s return. “I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it’s just really nice to see. It’s really nice. I was really pleased,” she added.