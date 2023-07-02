Kim Cattrall Responds to Whether She’ll Play Samantha Again After ‘…And Just Like That’ Cameo

Kim Cattrall, 66, is set to make a cameo in Sex and the City‘s revival series And Just Like That — but the Canadian born actress says she won’t be doing any more than that. Kim says that the scene is “as far” as she plans to go on the Max series to TODAY‘s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager. “It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon,” she added. “That’s as far as I’m gonna go…I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha,” she also said, referencing the high-powered publicist Samantha Jones, who is now an estranged former BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

“She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her,” she also said, going on to explain how the one scene even came about.

“It’s a very interesting experience when the CEO of HBO calls you and says, ‘How can I make this happen? I want you to have fun and I want you to be comfortable,’ and he said yes to everything that was right for me,” the British Columbia native shared, a story she also told on The View. “Coming back at the end of August for just this cameo which was fun…we started at noon and I finished around four o’clock in the afternoon,” she revealed.

Kim also dished on one of her conditions to return: that the series’ original costume designer from the 90s, the legendary Pat Fields, styled Samantha for the scene. “One of the things I wanted was to always have Pat Field style…she styled me! We went shopping at Bergdorf’s. We got a great freakin’ outfit,” she also teased. Pat shot to stardom herself after the success of the original show, which ran from 1998-2004, then returned for the 2008 film Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2. She was already contracted to do Netflix’s Emily In Paris, however, when …And Just Like That got the green light at Max, and is also working on Kim’s Netflix show Glamorous.

In the first season of And Just Like That, Samantha is revealed to be working and living in London following a falling out with Carrie after the columnist-turned-author fired her friend as her publicist.