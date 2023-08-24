‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Finale: Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Returns & Finally Talks With Carrie

View gallery

She’ll always be our Samantha Jones. Fans have been looking forward to the And Just Like That season 2 finale to see Kim Cattrall return as the one and only Samantha. Her appearance didn’t disappoint.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is preparing for the last supper at her apartment before she moves out officially when she gets a phone call from Samantha. Samantha explains to Carrie that her flight is three hours late. She wanted to surprise Carrie by showing up for the last supper. Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) called her and told her about it.

Samantha is furious. Carrie doesn’t want Samantha to fret over it. They’ll just get together tomorrow. Samantha explains she just left Heathrow. She was going to come back on the first flight in the morning. Carrie is grateful that Samantha planned to fly all the way to New York on an overnight flight.

“It is your apartment, and I have to pay my respects,” Samantha says. Carrie puts her on speaker so Samantha can do so. “Thank you for everything. You f***ing fabulous, fabulous flat,” Samantha tells the iconic apartment. Carrie asks if Samantha now has a British accent.

Samantha jokes that her name is Annabelle Bronstein, a hilarious nod to Sex and the City when Samantha wanted that coveted Soho House member. Samantha tells Carrie to have a “great night.” Despite the distance that’s been wedged between them, Samantha will always have so much love for Carrie. The easygoing and effortless phone call gives us all hope that Samantha could return in the future.

Elsewhere in the finale, Miranda and Steve (David Eigenberg) talk about their future. She wants to be a part of his life as a friend. She brings up how they were right about so much during their time together. “Only thing you weren’t right about was us,” Miranda says. Steve replies, “No. I was right about us for a very long time.”

At Carrie’s last supper, Che (Sara Ramirez) and Miranda talk about the cruel comedy club jokes and their relationship. They both agree that their relationship was a “train wreck.” They’re on good terms by the end of their conversation.

During the dinner, Carrie has everyone go around and reveal what they’re letting go of as they move forward. She’s letting go of her apartment and finally taking that next step. Towards the end of the night, Miranda gets a call about going on BBC last minute for Human Rights Watch. She’s a total natural on camera.

After everyone’s gone, Aidan (John Corbett) finally comes up to Carrie’s apartment. He needs to have an important talk with her. Wyatt and his other two kids need him in Virginia. He doesn’t think he can do this back and forth right now. Carrie is devastated. “The only thing that I love more than I love you is my boys,” Aidan explains.

Carrie thinks this is the end — again. Aidan promises that he won’t lose her again. He just needs time. It’s only 5 years until Wyatt is out of the house, and the time will fly by. Carrie is upset but she understands what he has to do. They make love one last night. The next day, Carrie tells Aidan, “No matter what happens, this [the new apartment] and this [their relationship] was not a mistake.” He swears that nothing is going to happen, but Carrie knows better than that. Life can change in an instant.

Instead of wallowing, Carrie goes on vacation to Greece with Seema (Sarita Choudhury). And Just Like That will return for season 3.