Why Was ‘FBI International’ Canceled by CBS? See Reason

Image Credit: CBS

It’s always a bummer when a television show gets axed. Now, it’s almost become a norm. Amid recent changes in media and TV, CBS has canceled a few of its FBI spinoffs: FBI: Most Wanted and FBI International. The latter has not been renewed after four seasons despite having decent viewership, according to Deadline. So, why was FBI International canceled?

Hollywood Life is breaking down FBI International‘s cancelation below.

What Is FBI International About?

FBI International, a spinoff of Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise, follows the international “Fly Team” of the FBI, who are elite special agents in Budapest that manage any threats against the United States. The crime series dropped its fourth season in late 2024.

Who Is in the FBI International Cast?

Luke Kleintank played Scott Forrester and Heida Reed portrayed Jamie Kellett for the first three seasons until their characters’ respective departures. The rest of the main cast includes Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, Christiane Paul as Katrin Jaeger, Eva-Jane Willis as Megan “Smitty” Garretson, Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate and Jesse Lee Soffer as Wesley “Wes” Mitchell.

Why Was FBI International Canceled?

CBS has not publicly addressed the cancelation of FBI International at the time of publication. Deadline, however, reported that the reason behind the series cuts could be because CBS had to make room for its other shows that were renewed, including NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, Tracker, Fire Country, Elsbeth and Matlock.

It’s also unclear if Universal TV and Wolf Entertainment will shop the series and the other FBI spinoff that was canceled, FBI: Most Wanted. According to Deadline, both FBI International and Most Wanted are currently in production with multiple episodes left to film.

In May 2024, the outlet reported that actors within the FBI franchise were a part of a cost-cutting move, which reduced the amount of episodes that cast members could star in. Series regulars in FBI and FBI: Most Wanted were impacted by the cutting of minimum guarantees, but the cast of FBI International were not.