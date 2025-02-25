Was Joy Reid Fired from MSNBC? Find Out What Happened

Image Credit: Getty Images for ESSENCE

Joy Reid, known for her MSNBC show The ReidOut, is being removed from the network’s primetime lineup, according to multiple outlets. The news comes amid a wave of departures by prominent journalists and news anchors from major cable networks, including NBC’s Hoda Kotb, CBS’s Norah O’Donnell, CNN’s Chris Wallace, Fox News’s Neil Cavuto, and several others. Amid the show’s cancelation, viewers are wondering if Joy was fired by MSNBC.

Find out more about Reid and her status with the network below.

Who Is Joy Reid?

Reid is a progressive political commentator, TV host, and author who has built much of her career at MSNBC. In July 2020, she replaced veteran anchor Chris Matthews in the 7 p.m. slot after his sudden resignation in March.

Before hosting The ReidOut, which began in 2020, she hosted the popular morning show AM Joy from 2016, attracting around one million viewers by 2018, who proudly identified as #reiders on social media. Additionally, the New York City native has authored several books, including The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story.

Known for her strong criticism of Donald Trump, Reid frequently targeted conservatives who support him. After his 2024 election victory, she lashed out at “right-wingers” during the Thanksgiving holiday, telling The New York Post, “Make your own dinner, MAGA.”

“But if you expect the 73 million who voted for the prosecutor, not the felon and particularly the 92 percent of Black women who voted for Kamala to give you a cookie for your vote, a trophy, a hug, a high-five, you might be asking too much,” she said at the time. “If we want to eat with you, we will. But if we want some peace over the holidays and we don’t want to put up with your trolling while we eat our Tofurky, get over it.”

Why Was Joy Reid’s MSNBC Show Canceled?

The reason for the cancellation of The ReidOut remains unclear, as MSNBC has not issued a public statement on the matter. Insiders revealed to Variety and Deadline that The Weekend anchors Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele are expected to take over the 7 p.m. time slot. Her final primetime show is expected to air this week.

The cancellation comes a month after former network President Rashida Jones‘ departure, with new President Rebecca Kutler stepping in.

Was Joy Reid Fired from MSNBC?

It’s unclear whether Reid is leaving MSNBC entirely. However, network President Kutler issued a memo to staff, which was obtained by ABC News. The letter acknowledged Reid’s departure, as it read, “Joy Reid is leaving the network, and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years. Her work has been recognized with several esteemed honors, including most recently, the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News Series.”

In an Instagram post, Reid thanked her supporters and confirmed that her February 25, 2025, show would be her last one.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets,” Reid captioned her post. “So very proud of The Reidout @joy.msnbc.com team, who are truly family, and all of our supporters & friends. See you tomorrow night at 7, one more time.”

What Is Joy Reid’s Net Worth

Reid has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.