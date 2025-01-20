Why Did Neil Cavuto Leave Fox News After 28 Years?

Neil Cavuto of Your World with Neil Cavuto and Cavuto Live is no longer a member of the Fox News family. On December 19, 2024, the longtime host announced his departure from the network, cryptically saying that he’d been planning it for “some time” and that it “seemed like a good time” to leave. “Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” a statement released by the conservative network read. “His programs have defined business, news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Fans of the anchor have been left bewildered. So why did Neil Cavuto leave Fox News? Read below to find out what we know.

WATCH: Fox’s Neil Cavuto signs off at Fox News after nearly 30 years on the air pic.twitter.com/K3x2xk9Cz2 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 19, 2024

Who is Neil Cavuto?

Cavuto is best known for his lengthy tenure at Fox News. He’s a news anchor, business journalist, executive, and commentator who has helmed Cavuto Live, Your World With Neil Cavuto, and Fox News Business’s Cavuto Coast to Coast. He was born in Long Island, and previously worked as a reporter and anchor for CNBC. According to NJ.com, he’s a husband to wife Mary Fulling and a father of three. The family resides in New Jersey.

Why Did Neil Cavuto Leave Fox News?

Cavuto has not given a definitive reason for his unexpected departure from Fox News. He did, however, address the fact that he’s been at the network for quite some time. “Now, some of you might be thinking, ‘Well, Neil, it’s about time!’ After all, I’ve been doing this for nearly three decades here,” he quipped. Still, he said, he’s not leaving the industry. “You know, there are people working with me now who weren’t even born when I started at Fox — that’s how old I am,” he continued. “But I’m not leaving journalism, I’m just leaving here.”

Neil added that the network had offered him a “very generous opportunity” to stay. However, he said he’s also battled health problems in recent years that resulted in “a day or two here and there battling everything from multiple sclerosis and COVID to countless infections, even open-heart surgery.” While he admitted his health had presented challenge, he also confessed he felt “lucky” to have had the high-profile gig.

“I might’ve been unlucky in health but very lucky for the support I got here and the things I got to do here because I got to do what I love to do — report the news,” he explained during his announcement. “Not shout the news. Not blast the news. Not — well, call names, just call balls and strikes, following the news, hold truth to power and fairness to all. That’s it, that’s me.”

Where Is Neil Cavuto Going Next?

As mentioned above, Cavuto said in his announcement that he’s not leaving journalism. However, as of the date of this publication, he has not yet announced where he might land next. Former colleague Chris Wallace, also of Fox News, went to CNN for two years after departing Fox News, so there is some speculation Cavuto could do the same.

Who Replaced Neil Cavuto on Fox?

Will Cain of Fox & Friends Weekend is Neil’s replacement on Fox News. He will be taking over the coveted 4:00 p.m. timeslot on Fox News with The Will Cain Show.