Who Is Replacing Neil Cavuto on Fox News? Updates

Neil Cavuto, who hosted Your World with Neil Cavuto and Cavuto Live, has left Fox News after 28 years.

The 66-year-old broadcaster announced his departure on-air on Thursday, December 19, saying, “I’m leaving Fox. I’ve been planning this day for some time. This just seemed like a good time [to leave].”

After announcing the news on-air, the network released a statement praising him for his professionalism and dedication to journalism.

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” the statement read. “His programs have defined business, news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Why Did Cavuto Leave Fox News?

Cavuto did not specify why he chose to leave Fox. However, he emphasized that he is “forever grateful to [his] bosses” at the network, adding that they even offered him a “very generous opportunity” to stay. According to multiple outlets, Cavuto’s contract is set to expire at the end of 2024.

The veteran journalist also reflected on some of the health challenges he’s faced over the years, which caused him to miss “a day or two here and there battling everything from multiple sclerosis and COVID to countless infections, even open heart surgery.”

Who Is Replacing Cavuto on Fox News?

According to Variety, Fox News Media plans to announce new programming in 2025 to replace Cavuto’s timeslots, though no replacement anchor has been named yet.

In the meantime, Your World on Fox News will be hosted by rotating anchors until a new show premieres. On Fox Business News, Coast to Coast will transition to Fox Business Live, also hosted by rotating anchors until new programming is introduced. Additionally, Cavuto Live on Saturdays will become Fox News Live, with rotating anchors filling in for the time being.

Where Is Cavuto Working Now?

It’s unclear where Cavuto will be working after his departure, as he did not mention any future plans in his farewell, aside from indicating that he is not leaving journalism. Many viewers are speculating whether he might follow a similar path to his former colleague Chris Wallace, who left Fox after 18 years for a job at CNN — though Wallace himself left CNN after just two years.