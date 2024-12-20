Where Is Neil Cavuto Going After Fox News? Updates on His Next Job

Image Credit: Getty Images

Neil Cavuto was on the air with Fox News for 28 years until December 2024. The veteran news anchor, who hosted Your World with Neil Cavuto and Cavuto Live, announced his departure from the network on December 19, 2024. Naturally, viewers were curious why Neil was leaving Fox, especially since the anchor said he had been planning his exit for “some time.”

After Neil broke the news on the air, the network released a statement, praising him for his professionalism and dedication to journalism.

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” the statement read. “His programs have defined business, news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Donald Trump also reacted to the news, calling Neil the “lowest-rated anchor on Fox” and celebrated his departure in a Truth Social post.

Find out what Neil is doing after leaving Fox News, below.

WATCH: Fox’s Neil Cavuto signs off at Fox News after nearly 30 years on the air pic.twitter.com/K3x2xk9Cz2 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 19, 2024

Why Is Neil Cavuto Leaving Fox News?

Neil began his on-air statement by saying, “I’m leaving Fox. I’ve been planning this day for some time. This just seemed like a good time [to leave].”

“Now, some of you might be thinking, ‘Well, Neil, it’s about time!’” he joked, before acknowledging, “After all, I’ve been doing this for nearly three decades here. You know, there are people working with me now who weren’t even born when I started at Fox — that’s how old I am. But I’m not leaving journalism, I’m just leaving here.”

Neil did not specify why he chose to leave Fox yet continue his journalism career. However, he emphasized that he is “forever grateful to [his] bosses” from the news network. They even offered Neil a “very generous opportunity” for him to stay, he revealed.

The journalist also recalled a few health setbacks he’s had over the years, which caused him to miss “a day or two here and there battling everything from multiple sclerosis and COVID to countless infections, even open heart surgery.”

“I might’ve been unlucky in health but very lucky for the support I got here and the things I got to do here because I got to do what I love to do — report the news,” Neil said. “Not shout the news. Not blast the news. Not — well, call names, just call balls and strikes, following the news, hold truth to power and fairness to all. That’s it, that’s me.”

Toward the end of his statement, Neil credited the behind-the-scenes crew — “the producers and writers and cameramen and directors across three shows all these years carrying me, and that can be a pretty heavy lift.”

What Is Neil Cavuto’s Net Worth in 2024?

Neil has a net worth of $25 million as of 2024, according to Newsweek. The outlet also reported that his salary at Fox was $7 million.

Where Is Neil Cavuto Going After Fox?

Neil did not mention where he is going after Fox News. Many viewers, however, are curious if he is taking a similar route to his former colleague Chris Wallace, who left Fox after 18 years for a job at CNN. However, Chris left CNN after two years.

As for Neil, he wished Fox viewers “good thoughts and good wishes” in his farewell speech in December 2024. While nodding to his mom’s advice to “count our blessings,” Neil added, “In the end, that should be our focus and that is mine tonight. Not all the stuff that divides us or the nastiness that it embitters us, but the far more important stuff that unites us and defines us and lifts us. I tried to appeal to those better angels, and I’m grateful you gave me that chance.”