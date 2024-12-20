Neil Cavuto’s Net Worth: What Is His Salary in 2024?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Neil Cavuto, who hosted Your World with Neil Cavuto and Cavuto Live, is leaving Fox News after 28 years.

The 66-year-old broadcaster announced his departure on-air on Thursday, December 19, saying, “I’m leaving Fox. I’ve been planning this day for some time. This just seemed like a good time [to leave].”

“Now, some of you might be thinking, ‘Well, Neil, it’s about time!’” he joked, before acknowledging, “After all, I’ve been doing this for nearly three decades here. You know, there are people working with me now who weren’t even born when I started at Fox — that’s how old I am. But I’m not leaving journalism, I’m just leaving here.”

After announcing the news on-air, the network released a statement praising him for his professionalism and dedication to journalism.

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” the statement read. “His programs have defined business, news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

What Was Cavuto’s Salary?

Newsweek reported that Cavuto’s salary at Fox was $7 million.

What Is Cavuto’s Net Worth?

Cavuto’s estimated net worth is $25 million as of 2024, according to Newsweek.

Why Did Cavuto Leave Fox News?

Cavuto did not specify why he chose to leave Fox. However, he emphasized that he is “forever grateful to [his] bosses” at the network, adding that they even offered him a “very generous opportunity” to stay. According to multiple outlets, Cavuto’s contract is set to expire at the end of 2024.

The veteran journalist also reflected on some of the health challenges he’s faced over the years, which caused him to miss “a day or two here and there battling everything from multiple sclerosis and COVID to countless infections, even open heart surgery.”

“I might’ve been unlucky in health but very lucky for the support I got here and the things I got to do here because I got to do what I love to do — report the news,” Cavuto added. “Not shout the news. Not blast the news. Not — well, call names, just call balls and strikes, following the news, hold truth to power and fairness to all. That’s it, that’s me.”

Donald Trump reacted to the news, calling Cavuto the “lowest-rated anchor on Fox” and celebrated his departure in a Truth Social post.

Where Is Cavuto Working Now?

It’s unclear where Cavuto will be working after his departure, as he did not mention any future plans in his farewell, aside from indicating that he is not leaving journalism. Many viewers are speculating whether he might follow a similar path to his former colleague Chris Wallace, who left Fox after 18 years for a job at CNN — though Wallace himself left CNN after just two years.