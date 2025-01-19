Will Cain: 5 Things About Neil Cavuto’s Fox News Replacement

Will Cain is set to fill the large shoes of Neil Cavuto, who recently left Fox News after 28 years with the conservative network. According to The Hill, the broadcaster will get his own show, dubbed The Will Cain Show, replacing Cavuto’s coveted 4:00 p.m. timeslot. The Fox & Friends Weekend co-host will debut his eponymous show on January 21, 2025, according to the outlet. Per the network, it will be “a comprehensive look at the news of the day in a signature podcast style.”

As Cain prepares to replace Cavuto, here are five things to know about him.

He Aspired to Play Water Polo

According to his Wikipedia page, Cain played a year on the water polo team at Pepperdine University, where he only scored one goal and once praised the team for being so accommodating to his inexperience. He was a walk-on, and his only goal was scored back in 1996.

“Pepperdine water polo was extremely accommodating in its development of a walk-on such as me, and that’s something positively unique about this program,” he said, per Pepperdine Waves. “I almost went to USC, and I’m sure that if I did have a water polo career there it would have been much shorter.”

Will Cain is a Texas Native

Will Cain will take over the 4 p.m. time slot on Fox News that was previously held by Neil Cavuto. The Will Cain Show will debut on Tuesday, Jan. 21st. Congratulations Will! pic.twitter.com/s2nzSskNHY — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) January 13, 2025

Cain was born March 28, 1975, in Sherman, Texas, which is near Dallas. After attending Pepperdine in Malibu and receiving a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications, he returned to Texas to earn his J.D. at the University of Texas School of Law.

Will Cain is Also a Sports Commentator

Beginning in March 2015, Cain became a contributor for ESPN. He hosted The Will Cain Show on ESPN Radio and appeared on the network’s First Take. He also hosted Will and Kate with Kate Fagan and was a contributor to Outside the Lines.

Cain is known as being a conservative voice on the sports network. “Has being conservative helped me since I’ve been here? Of course,” he said in 2018, per the Washington Post. “ESPN doesn’t have a voice like mine.”

He’s a Husband and Father

Cain is married to his wife, Cathleen Cain. They are parents to two children.

Cain Has the Admiration of President-Elect Trump

As he moves ahead with his new show, he has the support of at least one powerful politician. “Will Cain, our friend on Fox & Friends (Weekend), will do GREAT on his new show,” wrote Trump via Truth Social on January 11. “He has got what it takes for success. Good luck Will!”