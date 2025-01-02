Why Is Hoda Kotb Leaving ‘Today’? Her Reason Revealed

Hoda Kotb broke TODAY viewers’ hearts on Thursday, September 26, when she announced her departure from the show. After 17 years on the air, the journalist has decided that it’s time to embark on a new journey. But fans want to know the reason why Hoda is leaving TODAY.

Did Hoda Kotb Quit the TODAY Show?

Hoda announced on Thursday, September 26, that she is leaving TODAY after 17 years with the show. She wrote a lengthy letter to her co-workers and co-anchors, which the outlet shared.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” the journalist wrote. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

Hoda then reflected on her decades-long career with NBC, recalling her 10 years at Dateline before joining TODAY.

“My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life,” she continued. “But only because you’ve been beside me on this 26-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts. Twenty-six years at NBC News — Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o’clock hour, sixteen on the ten o’clock hour.”

Hoda Kotb has announced that she is leaving TODAY early next year. pic.twitter.com/sXuRsDbNnI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2024

Why Is Hoda Kotb Leaving TODAY?

In her letter, Hoda revealed that she had been “weighing this decision for quite a while” to leave the show. The television anchor cited her 60th birthday celebration as a “shift” and noted that she wants to spend more time with her children, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom she shares with ex Joel Schiffman.

“I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now, my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie,” Hoda explained. “I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited.”

When Is Hoda Kotb Leaving TODAY?

In her announcement, Hoda pointed out that she was not leaving TODAY immediately. Instead, the television personality will “be working through the beginning of 2025.” Her last day on air for TODAY will be Friday, January 10, 2025, and she will be joined by a live audience to celebrate the occasion.

Where Is Hoda Kotb Going After TODAY?

It’s unclear whether or not Hoda will join another TV program after her chapter with TODAY ends. In her letter, the NBC personality vowed to “remain a part of the NBC family.”

“I’ll be around. How could I not?” Hoda concluded. “Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine.”