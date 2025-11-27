Search

Why Did Hoda Kotb Leave ‘Today’? The Real Reason Behind Her Departure

The veteran television host announced her decision to leave 'Today' after 17 years as its co-anchor.

Reading Time: 2 minute
November 27, 2025 12:00PM EST
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Today Show host Hoda Kotb visits AOL BUILD Series to talk about her book "Where We Belong: Journey's that Show Us the Way" at AOL Studios In New York on January 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Hoda Kotb'The Today Show' TV show, New York, USA - 21 Dec 2021
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Hoda Kotb all smiles arriving with her daughter, Haley Joy Kotb, at the Today show in New York, NY. Pictured: Hoda Kotb,Haley Joy Kotb Ref: SPL5032471 111018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Hoda Kotb attends the 16th annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards, in support of women's heart health, at Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York 2019 Woman's Day Red Dress Awards, New York, USA - 12 Feb 2019
Hoda Kotb broke Today viewers’ hearts last year when she announced her departure from the show. After 17 years on the air, the journalist decided that it was time to embark on a new journey. She officially stepped down from the show in January 2025 but returned to co-host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November. But fans still want to know the reason why Hoda left Today.

Did Hoda Kotb Quit the Today Show?

Hoda announced in September 2024 that she was leaving Today after 17 years with the show. She wrote a lengthy letter to her co-workers and co-anchors, which the outlet shared.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” the journalist wrote. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

Hoda then reflected on her decades-long career with NBC, recalling her 10 years at Dateline before joining Today.

“My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life,” she continued. “But only because you’ve been beside me on this 26-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts. Twenty-six years at NBC News — Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o’clock hour, sixteen on the ten o’clock hour.”

Why Did Hoda Kotb Leave Today?

In her letter, Hoda revealed that she had been “weighing this decision for quite a while” to leave the show. The television anchor cited her 60th birthday celebration as a “shift” and noted that she wanted to spend more time with her children, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, whom she shares with ex Joel Schiffman.

“I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now, my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie,” Hoda explained. “I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited.”

When Did Hoda Kotb Leave Today?

Hoda’s last day on air for Today was January 10, 2025. She was joined by a live audience who celebrated the occasion with goodbye signs, while her co-stars shared prerecorded farewell messages.

Where Is Hoda Kotb Going After Today?

In her letter, the NBC personality vowed to “remain a part of the NBC family.”

“I’ll be around. How could I not?” Hoda concluded. “Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine.”

Page Six reported that Hoda signed a deal with NBC to “contribute exclusive interviews and cover the next two Olympics.” 

Moreover, Hoda returned to co-host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November 2025 with her former Today co-hosts.