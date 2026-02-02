Where Is Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Now? Updates on Her Mother’s Missing Persons Case

Image Credit: Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie and her family are managing a crisis. Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, is missing and was last seen outside of her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31, 2026. As updates on the case emerge, Today show viewers are hoping that authorities find Nancy as soon as possible.

In a statement shared by Today, Savannah said, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

The media personality made sure to thank the authorities “for their hard work on this case” and encouraged “anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Below, get updates on Nancy’s whereabouts and her missing persons case.

How Old Is Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy? Her Age

Nancy is 84 years old.

Is Nancy Guthrie Sick? What We Know About Her Health

According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, Nancy “is not in good physical health” amid her disappearance. However, Sheriff Nanos pointed out that Nancy has “no cognitive issues at all” and is “very alert, she’s of good, sound mind” during a press conference.

Where Is Savannah’s Mom Nancy Now?

At the time of publication, Nancy has yet to be found. Sheriff Nano said during a press conference on February 2 that the scene at Nancy’s Tucson home was “very concerning” and of “grave concern,” prompting authorities to act quickly. Law enforcement has been using drones, airplanes and helicopters in their search for Nancy.

The possibility of foul play has not been ruled out in Nancy’s missing persons case. “I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us,” Sheriff Nanos told reporters.

The sheriff told the public on February 2 that Nancy’s home is considered a crime scene. “She did not leave on her own, we know that,” he added.

Is Savannah Guthrie Back on the Today Show?

No, Savannah is taking time off as she and her family work with law enforcement to locate her missing mother. The co-anchor was due in Italy the first week of February to cover the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, but she is not going, according to multiple reports.