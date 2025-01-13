Savannah Guthrie’s Net Worth: Her Salary & How Much Money She Has

The TODAY show is minus one famous face following Hoda Kotb‘s official departure on Friday, January 9, 2025. But co-host Savannah Guthrie will continue on, joined by Hoda’s replacement on the show, NBC broadcast journalist Craig Melvin. Savannah’s star on the network continues to rise, and as she prepares for another transition on the show, fans wonder what her compensation looks like.

HollywoodLife‘s got info on Savannah Guthrie’s net worth, salary, and more below.

Who Is Savannah Guthrie?

Tucson, Arizona native Savannah Guthrie garnered a B.A. in journalism from the University of Arizona in 1993, and a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center in 2002. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she began her broadcast career at Butte, Montana NBC affiliate KTVM, but her tenure there only lasted 10 days –the operation was closed down. She worked at KVOA in Tucson before moving to WRC-TV in Washington.

Savannah later completed her JD at Georgetown, then worked in white collar criminal defense before booming a CourtTV national trial correspondent. There, she made a name for herself covering high profile and celebrity legal cases including the Michael Jackson trial and Martha Stewart case.

She joined NBC News in 2007 as a correspondent before joining the Today show in 2011. Her first co-hosts on the show included Al Roker and Natalie Morales.

What is Savannah Guthrie’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Savannah’s net worth is a whopping $40 million.

What is Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Today’ Show Salary?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Savannah’s Today show salary is a cool $8 million per year. According to her new co-host, she’s the “gold standard,” so her impressive salary would make sense. “I am most excited about working alongside Savannah Guthrie,” he said when asked by Good Housekeeping what he was most looking forward to in his new capacity. “A pro’s pro, the gold standard,” he continued, gushing over the mom of two. “She’s become like the big sister I never had growing up, and to be able to start this new chapter with her, it’s pretty exciting.”