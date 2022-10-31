‘Today’ Show Hosts Take Halloween In Epic Las Vegas Inspired Costumes

With Halloween falling on a Monday in 2022, the Today Show definitely kicked off the week in style! The hosts of the morning talk show came dressed to impress in their 2022 Halloween costumes. This year, the hosts dressed in costumes inspired by Las Vegas. As always, the hosts came out one-by-one to show off their costumes, which all fit the 2022 theme. Carson Daly appeared in pre-taped skit first, dressed as a Las Vegas tour guide and pretending to ride in a double decker bus. He took us “down the strip” to introduce us to the rest of the hosts in their costumes.

Sheinelle Jones as a Las Vegas Showgirl

First up was Sheinelle Jones, who dressed as a Las Vegas showgirl for her look. She danced around the TODAY Show plaza in a sparkling outfit, complete with a bodysuit and fringed skirt. She also had a classic feathered headpiece on as she showed off her showgirl moves amongst a group of professionals.

Willie Geist as Elvis Presley

Of course, when you think of Vegas, none other than Elvis Presley comes to mind! Well, for Halloween, Willie Geist expertly channeled the king for his look. Willie rocked one of Elvis’ most recognizable looks, featured white pants and a bejeweled white jacket, as he sang “Burning Love” and even did some of Elvis’ iconic kicks and classic dance moves.

Craig Melvin as Muhammad Ali

Las Vegas is home to some of the biggest boxing matches of all-time, so it was only fitting for Craig Melvin to dress as Muhammad Ali for Halloween! He wore a shirt with fake abs drawn on under a red and white robe and rocked boxing gloves. Craig got into character by throwing punches at the camera while in his costume.

Al Roker as Sammy Davis Jr.

For his Vegas look, Al Roker dressed as one of the members of the Rat Pack, Sammy Davis Jr. Al dressed in a suit and held one of Sammy’s old-time microphones while dressed on the plaza. He sang along to the singer’s most iconic song, “The Candyman,” during his time centerstage.

Jenna Bush Hager as Celine Dion

Las Vegas is also known for legendary performers hosting residences, like Celine Dion, so Jenna Bush Hager dressed as the iconic singer. She even brought her own vocals to the set, singing one of Celine’s classic songs. For her outfit, Jenna wore a sparkly dress and had her hair styled just like Celine, too.

Carson Daly as David Copperfield

This is where the magic happens with Carson Daly & @DylanDreyerNBC 🪄 pic.twitter.com/DHIFTgSc5i — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2022

Although Carson was playing the role of tour guide, he also showed up to the live show as another character — David Copperfield. David’s magic show is a huge part of Las Vegas, so it was only fitting that he be part of the crew. Carson looked almost unrecognizable while channeling the magician. Meanwhile, Dylan Dreyer was also on-hand, playing David’s assistant.

Peter Alexander & Kristen Welker As Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Las Vegas is known for being the place where celebrities elope, and just this summer, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez did just that. Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker channeled the couple’s wedding looks for their 2022 Halloween costumes.

Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie as Cirque du Soleil Performers

Finally, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie dressed as Cirque De Soleil artists for their outfits! They even got into floating rings to channel the performers, and were spun around in the air while wearing their looks. Hoda seemed like she was having the time of her life as she flew above the plaza for the costume.

These epic costumes followed the host’s honoring of football in America in 2021. For their Halloween looks last year, they all dressed up to honor football, with many going as some of the most well-known players in the league. While Willie and Carson channeled Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, we also saw Craig dressed as Patrick Mahomes. However, football has a major celebrity entertainment aspect to it, as well, and Hoda honored that by dressing as Carrie Underwood, who sings the Sunday Night Football theme song. We also got costumes reminiscing on past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, with Al channeling The Weeknd and Sheinelle going as Bruno Mars. Savannah and Jenna completed the costume as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Things looked a bit different in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic was still looming and vaccines were not out yet. However, the Today hosts managed to have a socially-distanced Halloween show, where they dressed as Broadway characters from shows like Hamilton and Wicked. In 2019, we saw the hosts pay tribute to some of the most legendary dances of the past several generations. From Carlton’s moves on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to the iconic Dirty Dancing lift, there were plenty of epic moments that the hosts honored.