‘Today’ Show Hosts Honor The Most Iconic Dances Of All-Time With Epic Halloween Costumes

The hosts of the ‘Today’ Show always go all out with their Halloween costumes, and this year was no exception! The group killed it once again, this time as some of the most legendary dancers of all-time.

Halloween is a big day for the Today Show, as the hosts make a point to dress up in epic costumes year after year. In 2019, the group outdid themselves more than ever, though! The Today hosts’ Halloween show was titled Everybody Dance Today, and the stars dressed up as people who did the most famous dancers ever. First up? Alfonso Ribiero’s Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air! Al Roker dressed just like Carlton and did his legendary Carlton dance, while Craig Melvin was by his side as Will Smith’s character. Footloose came up next, with Peter Alexander dancing to the movie’s theme song dressed as Kevin Bacon’s character.

Then, Dylan Dreyer channeled Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Seinfeld by doing some of Elaine’s hilarious dance moves. Dirty Dancing was also commemorated, as Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist dressed as Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze’s Baby and Johnny. Janet and Michael Jackson were honored, as well, with Sheinelle Jones dressing as Janet and Hoda Kotb doing an epic Michael impression. Finally, Carson Daly dressed as John Travolta’s Danny from Grease, while Savannah Guthrie went as Sandy. Epic!

The decision to go all-out on Halloween is nothing new for Today Show staffers. Last year, they went for an 80s theme, as they all dressed up as memorable characters and real-life celebs from the 80s. From Madonna to Bruce Springsteen to Cyndi Lauper, as well as Maverick and Goose from Top Gun and PLENTY more, the group’s costumes were ones to be remembered. It was an especially interesting year, as the hosts of Good Morning America ALSO went for an 80s vibe, leaving viewers arguing over who did it best!

Back in 2017, the Today Show hosts channeled some of the most famous country stars, including their good friend, Blake Shelton. The year before that, they dressed in 90s garb, channeling some of the most popular celebs from that era (think Demi Moore, Jerry Seinfeld and more).

Year after year, the Today Show stars are truly outdoing themselves when it comes to Halloween. How on Earth will they top this look next year!?