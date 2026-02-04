Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-in-Law? What We Know About Tommaso Cioni

Image Credit: WireImage

The search for Savannah Guthrie‘s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues, and new details have emerged. The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31, 2026, and she was reported missing the following day. No suspects have been named so far, but an unverified report about Savannah’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, surfaced on February 4.

Here is what we know so far about Tommaso, Nancy’s son-in-law.

Who Is Tommaso Cioni? About Savannah’s Brother-in-Law

Tommaso is the husband of Savannah’s sister, Annie Guthrie, with whom the Today co-anchor has a close relationship. As a published author, Annie has had support from Savannah over the years, especially when she released her work The Good Dark in 2020.

According to People, Savannah gushed about her sister at a cocktail party that year, saying that Annie “has always been my biggest cheerleader” and described her as “deep as deep can be.”

“I’m excited for the world to get a taste of the sister I know and grew up with in our little Brady Bunch family,” Savannah added at the time.

How Is Tommaso Cioni Involved in Savannah’s Mother’s Disappearance?

Authorities have not publicly said anything about Tommaso, but former NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield said she spoke with a source from law enforcement, who claimed that Tommaso was identified by police as a possible suspect in Nancy’s disappearance.

No one from the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, nor any other law enforcement official, has publicly commented on the report about Tommaso. However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Us Weekly that Annie was the last person to see Nancy before she went missing.

“We have a start point,” Sheriff Nanos told the outlet earlier in the week. “The family took her home from dinner at about 9:30 to 9:45. So we would back that up to even say 9 or 8:30 p.m. to start looking.”

The sheriff said that Annie did not raise any “red flags” about her mother the day she last saw her. It’s still unclear if her husband, Tommaso, was with her and Nancy on January 31.

Statement on the Nancy Guthrie investigation – pic.twitter.com/81w1qPXPNx — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 4, 2026

The sheriff’s office released a statement on February 4 that “no suspect or person of interest has been identified at this time.”

“At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case,” the statement began. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family. While we appreciate the public’s concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation.”

Is Nancy Guthrie’s Husband Tommaso Cioni a Suspect?

No, as previously noted, the sheriff’s department has not named any suspects nor persons of interest yet. Tommaso is not a suspect.