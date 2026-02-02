Savannah Guthrie’s Siblings: Does the ‘Today’ Anchor Have Brothers & Sisters?

Image Credit: GC Images

Savannah Guthrie is close with her family. The Today co-anchor was born and briefly raised in Melbourne, Australia, where her father was stationed for work. As the youngest in her family, Savannah has maintained a long-term bond with her parents and siblings.

Unfortunately, the Guthrie family had to come together for a difficult reason in early February 2026. That month, Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing, her Today colleagues shared. She released a statement to the news program, which read, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

In her statement, Savannah further thanked authorities “for their hard work on this case” and encouraged “anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Get to know Savannah’s siblings and family below.

Does Savannah Guthrie Have Any Siblings?

Yes, Savannah is the youngest of three. She has an older sister and brother.

Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s Sister?

Savannah’s sister is Annie Guthrie. She has been spotted out and about with her famous sister over the years, but Annie keeps a lower profile than Savannah.

Annie is a published author. Savannah even celebrated her sister’s hard work on The Good Dark in late 2020 at a star-studded cocktail party. There, the news anchor said Annie “has always been my biggest cheerleader,” per People, and described her as “deep as deep can be.”

“I’m excited for the world to get a taste of the sister I know and grew up with in our little Brady Bunch family,” Savannah concluded.

Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s Brother?

Savannah’s brother is Camron Guthrie, a former Air National Guard pilot. In 2012, the siblings took a flight in an F-16 together, per Today. Like their sister, Annie, Camron also keeps a lower profile than Savannah in the public eye, but she has supported him in his career.

In 2018, Savannah celebrated her brother’s achievements as a pilot when he retired, calling him the “pride of [their] family” in an Instagram post.

“Col. Charles Camron ‘ARLO’ Guthrie on his final flight as an F-16 pilot,” Savannah captioned her post at the time. “He retired from military flying this weekend, and we were so honored to see his last flight. I have never been more proud of my big brother. He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the ‘Green Mountain Boys’ – the Vermont Air National Guard. He is the pride of our family and one of this country’s finest.”