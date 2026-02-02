Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s Mom? All About Her Mother Who Is Missing

Image Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie revealed on her NBC News program that her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing on February 1, 2026. She was last seen on January 31 outside of her home in Tucson, Arizona, according to Today.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” Savannah said in a statement shared by the morning show. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

Savannah also thanked authorities “for their hard work on this case” and encouraged “anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Below, learn about Savannah’s mother, Nancy, and get updates on her missing persons case.

Does Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Have Health Issues?

Yes, apparently Nancy is dealing with at least one health issue, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. During a press conference, the sheriff said that Nancy “is not in good physical health” amid her disappearance.

However, Chris pointed out that Nancy has “no cognitive issues at all” and is “very alert, she’s of good, sound mind.”

Today viewers should recall seeing Nancy on their TV screens in the past. Her last appearance on the news program was in November 2025, when Savannah did a segment on her hometown, Tucson.

What Happened to Savannah Guthrie’s Mother?

It’s still unclear what exactly happened to Savannah’s mom, but Sheriff Nanos said during a press conference that the scene at Nancy’s Arizona home was “very concerning” and of “grave concern.” Therefore, law enforcement acted promptly, and authorities started using drones, airplanes and helicopters in their search for Nancy.

The possibility of foul play has not been ruled out in Nancy’s missing persons case, though she has yet to be found.

“I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us,” Sheriff Nanos told reporters.

Did They Find Savannah Guthrie’s Mom, Nancy, Yet?

No. At the time of publication, Nancy has not been found yet, but law enforcement is working to locate her.

As previously noted, Savannah asked the public to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900 if they have any information about her mom’s whereabouts.