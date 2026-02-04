Who Are Savannah Guthrie’s Parents? About Mom Nancy & Late Dad Charles

Image Credit: WireImage

Savannah Guthrie, the longtime co-anchor of NBC’s Today show, has been at the center of intense public attention this week as her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Authorities are treating the disappearance as a possible crime after finding signs of forced entry and evidence consistent with foul play, and Savannah has publicly asked for prayers and help in bringing her mom home safely.

Amid the ongoing search, many are also reflecting on the late father, Charles Guthrie, and the role her family has played in shaping the journalist she is today. Learn more about her family below.

Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s Mom?

Savannah Guthrie’s mother is Nancy Guthrie, an Arizona native who has been a central figure in her daughter’s life and career. Nancy was known for her close bond with Savannah, even encouraging her to pursue journalism when she landed her first news job at 21, saying on the show in 2022, “If you can’t leave me, then I didn’t do my job right.”

Nancy, who lived in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson and was active in her community, was last seen at her home after a family dinner on Jan. 31, 2026. When she failed to appear at church the next morning, a friend raised the alarm and she was reported missing. Authorities in Pima County have since treated the case as a crime scene, believing she may have been taken against her will, and homicide detectives are involved amid concerns for her safety; she depends on daily medication and has limited mobility, making the situation especially urgent.

Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s Dad?

Savannah’s father was Charles Guthrie, a mining engineer whose work took their family to Australia before they settled in the U.S. He died suddenly of a heart attack in 1988 when Savannah was 16, a loss she has often said had a profound impact on her life and family.

In a June 2014 Today essay written in honor of Father’s Day, Savannah reflected on her dad’s larger-than-life personality and lasting influence.

“My father was a seemingly unlikely mix of qualities: always strong, sometimes terrifying, loyal to the end, and disarmingly gentle and tender when it counted,” she wrote. “He was also tall, affectionate and funny; he had that personality that people describe as ‘lighting up the room.’ He was a 5,000-watt bulb who could turn a mundane trip to the post office into a rip-roaring tale. People adored him and gravitated towards him.”

“He had an unbending notion of right and wrong,” she added. “His moral clarity was demanding and sometimes intimidating, but he tempered it, at the moment you most needed and least expected it, with kindness and mercy.”

Does Savannah Guthrie Have Siblings?

Yes — Savannah is the youngest of three children. She has an older brother, Camron, a retired military aviator, and a sister named Annie, who is a writer and jewelry designer.

The siblings grew up close after their father’s death. Savannah has previously shared on the Today show in 2017, their family “hung onto each other for dear life.”

“It was such a shock,” she added. “We were just trying to figure out how to become a family of four when we had always been a family of five.”