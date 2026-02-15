Is Savannah Guthrie Leaving the ‘Today’ Show? What We Know Amid Mom Nancy’s Abduction

Image Credit: Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie is taking time off from the Today show amid the frantic search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31, 2026, and was abducted overnight by an unknown individual from her Tucson, Arizona, home. Since then, authorities have been searching the area and asking the public for any information on her whereabouts. Now that the investigation is entering its third week, some viewers are wondering if Savannah will leave Today to focus on finding her mother.

Below, learn what we know so far about Savannah’s future on Today.

How Long Has Nancy Guthrie Been Missing?

As of February 15, Nancy has been missing for 15 days. Authorities have not identified possible suspects, but they’ve briefly detained several people. All of them are no longer in police custody.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told The New York Times that police are not giving up on looking for Nancy.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit,” he told the publication. “We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.”

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy was taken from her home against her will. Blood was found at the scene, and surveillance footage from that night showed a masked individual covering security cameras at the Tucson residence.

Is Savannah Guthrie Leaving the Today Show?

Nancy has not confirmed a permanent departure from the Today show. However, she has understandably taken time off to focus on searching for her mother. Her hiatus from the NBC program will likely continue until police can track Nancy down.

Moreover, Page Six reported that NBC is standing by Savannah’s side while she searches for Nancy.

“The entire show and network is rallying together in support of our beloved colleague and friend as we navigate this unimaginable time,” a source told the outlet.

One insider also told the outlet that the staff at Today “all pray constantly” for Nancy’s case to be solved, adding, “Everyone at Today is taking this day by day, and of course giving Savannah the grace, time and support she needs.”