Who Is the Suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance? What We Know

The apparent abduction of Savannah Guthrie‘s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has gripped the nation. Nancy was reported missing on February 1, 2026, and authorities have repeatedly told the public they have not identified a suspect or a person of interest. However, they finally uncovered a key detail 10 days into the investigation: surveillance footage of a masked person approaching Nancy’s door in Tucson, Arizona.

According to the clip released by the FBI on February 10, a person wearing a full face mask and black gloves approached Nancy’s home and tampered with her security cameras. FBI Director Kash Patel released a statement regarding the footage, which read, “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”

“Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” Patel added.

Here is what we know so far about potential suspects in Nancy’s disappearance.

— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Has a Suspect Been Named in Nancy Guthrie’s Case?

No. At the time of publication, authorities have not released any details about a suspect.

Why Did People Assume Annie Guthrie’s Husband Tommaso Cioni Was a Suspect?

Baseless rumors surfaced about Savannah’s brother-in-law, Annie Guthrie‘s husband, Tommaso Cioni, during the first week of the investigation. CNN reported that police were seen at Annie’s home amid the search for Nancy, but authorities have not revealed why they were there.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office shut down all speculation about potential suspects in a public statement shared on February 4.

“At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case,” the statement read. “Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family. While we appreciate the public’s concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation.”