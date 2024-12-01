Who Is Kash Patel? All About Donald Trump’s Nominee for FBI Director

Image Credit: Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated loyalist Kash Patel to serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I am proud to announce that Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Trump posted Saturday night on Truth Social. “Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People.”

It remains unclear whether Patel could be confirmed, even by a Republican-led Senate. In any case, find out more about him below.

Who Is Kash Patel?

Patel, the son of Indian immigrants, is a former public defender who rose through senior national security roles during Trump’s first term. In 2018, he served as an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, where he gained Trump’s favor during the Russia investigation. Trump praised Patel for this in his social media post, stating he “played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution.” In 2019, Patel joined the National Security Council before becoming chief of staff to the acting defense secretary in the final year of Trump’s first term.

Since then, Patel has been a vocal Trump supporter, promoting the false claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” and pushing the baseless “deep state” conspiracy theory. He has alleged that federal officials sought to undermine the president and called for replacing “anti-democratic” civil servants in law enforcement and intelligence with “patriots” loyal to the American people. In his 2023 memoir, Government Gangsters, Patel described the political climate as a “battle between the people and a corrupt ruling class,” branding the “Deep State” as an unelected cabal bent on controlling the presidency and dictating what Americans can know.

In addition to his memoir, Patel has published two pro-Trump children’s books.

Patel also serves on the board of Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, and holds a consulting contract reportedly worth at least $120,000 annually.

Who Is the Current Director of the FBI?

Christopher Wray is the current FBI Director, having been appointed by Trump in 2017. However, Wray quickly lost favor with the president and his allies before Trump left office in 2021.

While the FBI director position typically carries a 10-year term, Wray’s potential removal had been widely anticipated due to Trump’s ongoing public criticism of him and the FBI, especially following the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property for classified documents and two investigations that led to his indictment.