Who Are Kash Patel’s Parents? What He’s Said About His Family

As Kash Patel awaits Senate approval to potentially become the next FBI director, Americans are curious to learn more about the longtime supporter of Donald Trump. The president nominated Patel to be his FBI director, and Patel has openly discussed his background, upbringing and more to connect with the public. Shortly before appearing in his Senate confirmation hearing on January 30, 2025, Patel wrote an op-ed titled, “How I’ll Rebuild Public Trust in the FBI.” In it, the former federal prosecutor recalled how his parents raised him to reflect “the hopes of millions of Americans.”

Learn all about Patel’s parents, his values and family below.

Kash Patel says he believes that to rebuild public confidence in the FBI, the agency needs to "tackle violent crime” and "let good cops be cops.” “The public trust can only be restored if there is full transparency.” Live updates: https://t.co/kOGwedEt6L pic.twitter.com/9nMftvJz3o — ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2025

Kash Patel’s Background

Patel was born in 1980 in Garden City, New York. His family has ancestral roots in India, and Patel was raised by his parents to practice the Hindu faith. He graduated from Garden City High School on Long Island, New York, and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree in history and criminal justice at the University of Richmond. Later, Patel completed his Juris Doctor at Pace University Law School in New York, and he earned a certificate in international law from the University College London, England.

Who Are Kash Patel’s Parents?

Patel wrote about his parents, who are Indian Gujarati immigrants, in an op-ed published by the Washington Street Journal on January 29, 2025. Patel began the piece by noting he was “honored” to be Trump’s FBI director and pointed out that he carries “not only the dreams of my parents but the hopes of millions of Americans who stand for justice, fairness, and the rule of law.”

“My commitment to these principles is deeply rooted in my family’s history,” he wrote. “My father fled Idi Amin’s genocidal dictatorship in Uganda. My mother was born in Tanzania. They married in India and emigrated to New York, where I was born and raised in a bustling household that included my father’s seven siblings, their spouses and six children.”

Before moving to the U.S., Patel’s mother and father moved to Canada in the 1970s to escape anti-Indian persecution.

Is Kash Patel Married?

No, it does not appear that Patel is married. He has not publicly disclosed many details about his personal relationships.

Does Kash Patel Have Kids?

It does not appear that Patel is a father to any children.