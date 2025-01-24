Norah O’Donnell is no longer an anchor for CBS Evening News — the longtime journalist completed her last shift at the world-famous news desk on Thursday, January 23, 2025. John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois will now anchor the show, according to USA Today.

O’Donnell worked at CBS News for more than a decade and seven election cycles, so her decision to part ways with the show is notable. Here’s why Norah O’Donnell is leaving CBS Evening News after five years as anchor.

Who is Norah O’Donnell?

O’Donnell is best known for being the anchor of CBS Evening News and co-anchor of CBS This Morning. She was also Chief White House Correspondent for the network and a substitute host on Face the Nation. The Washington, D.C. native attended Georgetown, where she received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a master’s in liberal studies.

She rose to fame on rival network NBC before joining CBS, appearing on The Today Show, working as Chief Washington Correspondent for MSNBC and White House correspondent for NBC News, and contributing as an anchor to MSNBC Live. She also worked as an anchor on Weekend Today and reported for Dateline NBC, NBC Nightly News, and MSNBC.

Why is Norah O’Donnell Leaving ‘CBS Evening News’?

In a statement shared by CBS last summer, Norah said she’s simply ready to move on. “I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, connected to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle,” she said at the time. “It’s time to do something different. This presidential election will be my seventh as a journalist, and for many of us in this business we tend to look at our careers in terms of these milestone events.”

Where is Norah O’Donnell Going Now?

In its own statement, CBS pointed out that Norah would not be leaving the network, despite stepping away from CBS Evening News. She will instead transition to the role of senior correspondent with the network. “After five years in the anchor chair, @NorahODonnell signs off from the CBS Evening News tonight,” the show said in a tweet on Thursday, January 23, 2025. “Her reporting has not only made history, but also resonated deeply with viewers across the nation. This isn’t goodbye — Norah will remain a vital part of the CBS News family as a senior correspondent.”