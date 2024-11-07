Celebrities React to Trump’s Election 2024 Win

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2024 presidential election has prompted numerous celebrities to voice their opinions about the results, with Republican candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance winning the presidency and vice presidency, set to take office after President Joe Biden’s term ends in January 2025. Here’s a look at how various stars reacted to the election outcome, expressing both support and disappointment.

The Obamas

The Obamas took to social media to release a statement regarding the election results. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote, “This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power.”

They continued, “Michelle and I could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz – two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign. And we will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who poured their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in.”

Cardi B

Previously vocal in her support for Kamala Harris, Cardi B shared a heartfelt Instagram post on November 6, 2024. “To Vice President Kamala, no matter what they’ve said to bring you down or belittle your run for presidency, they can never say you didnt run your race with honesty and with integrity!” She added, “I never thought I would see the day that a woman of color would be running for the President of the United States, but you have shown me, showed my daughters and women across the country that anything is possible. Thank you for being an example, thank you for being empowered, thank you for being a real example of what the American dream should be!”

Elon Musk

It is morning in America again pic.twitter.com/GNTE0cUWoc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

A longtime Trump supporter, Elon Musk attended several rallies and posted on X, “It is morning in America again,” alongside a photo of himself with an American flag.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, an outspoken supporter of the Harris-Walz campaign, wrote on social media, “I am at peace. I have no regrets. I did everything I could to support a qualified, decent woman, offering an optimistic vision for a unified America. I am proud of having done so. The majority has spoken. This is democracy. We must accept the results and hope for the best of our country. And we must keep fighting, denouncing the abuses of power and injustices. It’s ok to be down today. Tomorrow, we stand up.”

Lili Reinhart

On X, Lili Reinhart shared her dismay, stating, “I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry.”

Billie Eilish

On Instagram, Billie Eilish posted a black screen with the message, “It’s a war on women.”

Jake Paul

The truth and god won in America This is a massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently. America is saved. To democrats… I hope some can see that the truth won in this election Voting for “bad orange guy” is an emotional… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 6, 2024

Having encouraged fans to vote for Trump, Jake Paul posted on X early on November 6, “The truth and god won in America. This is a massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently. America is saved.”

Jeff Bezos

Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 6, 2024

Jeff Bezos congratulated the president-elect on X, stating, “Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

Christina Applegate

Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years… — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 6, 2024

Christina Applegate expressed on X, “Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done.”

Jamie Lee Curtis

Expressing her concerns on Instagram, Jamie Lee Curtis shared, “Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied. Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve. For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included. But what it really means is that we wake up and fight. Fight for women and our children and their futures and fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That’s what it means to be an American. That’s what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome. Be gentle with people today. Be gentle with yourself today. Feel your feelings today but most of all…..Be an American today.”

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush wrote on Instagram, “Today I am going to try to come back into my body. To stay away from news and anything anxiety inducing. To lean on friends. To go for a walk. To listen with my whole heart on our @humanrightscampaign board call. To tell my loved ones how much I cherish them with my whole soul.”

The actress continued, “And after that, perhaps after a few days of the grieving, we’ll circle up. Shoulder to shoulder. And keep fighting. I see you. I see your humanity. Your goodness. And no matter who will ever try to make me fear you? I won’t. I will never, ever give up on us. It’s always darkest before the dawn. Onward.”