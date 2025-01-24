How Old Is Norah O’Donnell? Age of the CBS Personality

Image Credit: Getty Images for CBS News

Norah O’Donnell has finally said goodbye to CBS Evening News, which she called the “honor of a lifetime.”

On Thursday, January 23, the anchor and journalist reflected on her time with the program during her final broadcast, saying, “The CBS Evening News is, for good reason, the longest-running evening newscast in America, and it has been powered by the finest journalists around the world — the correspondents, producers and researchers and crews who work tirelessly to bring you the news every night. And that won’t change, because journalism matters. I know that, because I have heard it from so many of you viewers.”

“So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for trusting us and welcoming hard news with heart into your homes.”

For the final time, @NorahODonnell signs off from the CBS Evening News. pic.twitter.com/4IU9Htj1sY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 24, 2025

Who Is Norah O’Donnell?

O’Donnell is an American television journalist and now the former anchor of CBS Evening News.

She is best known for her role as the anchor and managing editor of CBS Evening News, a position she began in 2019. Prior to this, O’Donnell served as a co-anchor for CBS This Morning and as a correspondent for 60 Minutes. Throughout her career, she has covered major news events, including presidential elections, international conflicts, and breaking news stories, earning numerous awards for her journalism.

How Old Is Norah O’Donnell Now?

O’Donnell is currently 51 years old, having celebrated her birthday on January 23.

Why Did Norah O’Donnell Leave CBS Evening News?

In July 2024, when O’Donnell formally announced her decision to step down from the evening news program, the journalist reportedly wrote a letter to staffers. In it, she stated, “After this year’s election, I’ve decided I will be leaving my role as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News to take on a new position at the network.”

“There’s so much work to be proud of! But I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, connected to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle,” O’Donnell noted, before explaining her reason for leaving: “It’s time to do something different.”

So, while she is leaving the evening news program, O’Donnell will remain with CBS News as a senior correspondent.

“I’m pleased to share that I have made a long-term commitment to CBS News to continue to do the same storytelling and big interviews that have been our hallmark. I will continue to contribute to Evening News and all of our news broadcasts, including 60 Minutes.”

Who Is Replacing Norah O’Donnell on CBS Evening News?

O’Donnell is being replaced by 60 Minutes alum John Dickerson and CBS anchor Maurice DuBois.