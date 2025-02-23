Joy Reid’s Salary & Net Worth Under MSNBC: How Much Money She Has

Image Credit: Getty Images Ms. Foundation for

Joy Reid built a strong television career with MSNBC when she hosted her own shows, The Reid Report followed by The ReidOut. However, her time with the NBCUniversal network appears to be coming to an end. Multiple outlets reported in February 2025 that Joy’s MSNBC show was being canceled amid a shakeup in its lineup. The news emerged months after Joy and her other MSNBC colleagues reportedly faced pay cuts, impacting her salary.

Learn how much money Joy was making with MSNBC, her net worth and more about her career below.

Who Is Joy Reid?

Joy (real name: Joy-Ann M. Lomena-Reid) is known for her blunt criticism against Donald Trump and his supporters. After the 2024 election, the TV host called out conservatives who voted for the president.

“But if you expect the 73 million who voted for the prosecutor, not the felon and particularly the 92 percent of Black women who voted for Kamala to give you a cookie for your vote, a trophy, a hug, a high-five, you might be asking too much,” Joy said, before referring to the Thanksgiving holiday with family members and friends. “If we want to eat with you, we will. But if we want some peace over the holidays and we don’t want to put up with your trolling while we eat our Tofurky, get over it.”

What Was Joy Reid’s Salary on MSNBC?

In late 2024, Joy and other MSNBC anchors reportedly faced a pay cut. The Washington Free Beacon reported that Joy’s salary was about $3 million.

Joy Reid’s Net Worth

Joy currently has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Though part of her high income may be attributed to her work with MSNBC, Joy is also a published author. She wrote the books Fracture: Barack Obama, the Clintons and the Racial Divide and The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story.

Why Was Joy Reid’s MSNBC Show Canceled?

It’s unclear why The ReidOut is being axed by MSNBC. When multiple outlets reported the news, the network did not immediately provide a public statement. However, the cancelation came a month after former MSNBC President Rashida Jones left the network in January 2025. She noted in a statement that she “came to this decision over the holidays while reflecting on [the team’s] remarkable journey and the many successes [they’ve] achieved together as a team.”

New MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler filled Rashida’s role shortly thereafter.