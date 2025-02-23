Why Was Joy Reid’s MSNBC Show Canceled? What Happened to ‘The ReidOut’

Image Credit: Getty Images Ms. Foundation for

Joy Reid, known for her MSNBC show, The ReidOut, is being taken off the network’s lineup, multiple outlets reported in February 2025. Insiders told Variety and Deadline that The Weekend anchors Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele are expected to fill the 7 p.m. on-air slot, which will impact Joy. So, why was Joy’s show canceled by the NBCUniversal news network?

The news comes amid a slew of journalists and news anchors’ departures from major cable networks, including NBC’s Hoda Kotb, CBS’ Norah O’Donnell, CNN’s Chris Wallace, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto and several others. Moreover, MSNBC President Rashida Jones stepped down from her role in January 2025, noting in a statement that she “came to this decision over the holidays while reflecting on [the team’s] remarkable journey and the many successes [they’ve] achieved together as a team.”

Below, we’re breaking down the cancelation of The ReidOut.

Who Is Joy Reid?

Joy is a progressive political commentator, TV host and author. Before The ReidOut launched in 2020, she hosted The Reid Report and AM Joy. Additionally, the New York City native has published several books, including The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story.

As a longtime critic of Donald Trump, Joy is known for criticizing conservatives who support him. After he won the 2024 election, she slammed “right wingers” around the Thanksgiving holiday by saying, “Make your own dinner, MAGA,” per The New York Post.

“But if you expect the 73 million who voted for the prosecutor, not the felon and particularly the 92 percent of Black women who voted for Kamala to give you a cookie for your vote, a trophy, a hug, a high-five, you might be asking too much,” she said at the time. “If we want to eat with you, we will. But if we want some peace over the holidays and we don’t want to put up with your trolling while we eat our Tofurky, get over it.”

Why Was Joy Reid’s MSNBC Show Canceled?

It’s still unclear why The ReidOut is being canceled by MSNBC. At the time of publication, the network has not provided a public statement addressing the matter.

The cancelation comes a month after former network President Rashida left, and new President Rebecca Kutler filled her shoes.

Joy Reid’s Net Worth

Over time, Joy amassed an impressive net worth of $4 million thanks to her time as a successful television host, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Was Joy Reid’s Salary on MSNBC?

In late 2024, multiple outlets reported that Joy was facing a pay cut under MSNBC. The Washington Free Beacon reported that Joy was earning $3 million per year.