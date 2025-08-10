Search

Why Was ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Canceled? The Real Reason

CBS revealed the reason why Stephen's stint on 'The Late Show' is ending after more than a decade.

Reading Time: 2 minute
August 10, 2025 9:39AM EDT
Was 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Canceled? Why the CBS Show Is Ending
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airing tonight, Monday, July 11, 2016, including guests Bryan Cranston, Busy Phillips, and musical performance by Blink-182 taping in New York. Photo: Timothy Kuratek/CBS ©2016CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Wednesday's December 1, 2021 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Stephen Colbert poses for a photo with the award for outstanding variety special (live) for "Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020" at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles 73rd Emmy Awards - General Photo Room, Los Angeles, United States - 19 Sep 2021
Image Credit: CBS

Stephen Colbert will no longer host The Late Show. Following the network’s shocking $16 million settlement against Donald Trump, CBS announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is ending next year. As fans of the late-night comedy show grapple with its imminent conclusion, many are wondering why the show was canceled.

Below, Hollywood Life has a breakdown of why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is ending.

Was The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Canceled?

Yes, CBS is canceling The Late Show franchise after more than three decades on the air. Stephen took over the show in 2015, and it was originally hosted by David Letterman.

When Is The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ending?

The Late Show will end in May 2026, CBS executives announced on July 17, 2025.

Why Is The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ending?

CBS decided to gut The Late Show with Stephen Colbert due to financial reasons, network executives explained in a statement released on July 17, 2025, obtained by Variety.

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise in May of 2026,” CBS executives said. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.”

The executives added, “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The merger between Paramount Global — the parent company of CBS —  and Skydance Media is expected to close this year.

Courtesy of Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Paramount has doubled down on its claim that canceling Stephen’s show was financial. Despite facing criticism from Stephen himself, the network has maintained its answer, with Paramount Global TV Media Chairman George Cheeks following up about the situation.

“The challenge in late night is that the advertising marketplace is in significant secular decline,” George said in an August 2025 press conference, per TV Insider. “We are huge fans of Colbert, we love the show, unfortunately, the economics made it a challenge for us to keep going.”

Is Stephen Colbert Leaving The Late Show?

Stephen did not leave The Late Show voluntarily. Per Variety, the comedian was informed of CBS’ decision on July 16, 2025, and he informed the audience at the next episode’s taping.

What Is Stephen Colbert’s Late Show Salary?

Stephen is reported to have made a salary of around $15 million per year with CBS while hosting The Late Show. 