Who Is Byron Allen? All About Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Time Slot Replacement

Image Credit: Getty Images; CBS

As The Late Show with Stephen Colbert enters its final weeks on the air, CBS has introduced a new comedian to take Stephen Colbert‘s late-night time slot: Byron Allen. A comedian himself, the businessman will have his Comics Unleashed play at 11:35 p.m. on the Paramount-owned network after Stephen’s show ends in May.

“I truly appreciate CBS’ confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of ‘COMICS UNLEASHED’ and ‘FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK,’ because the world can never have enough laughter,” Byron said in a statement. CBS has a buy-time agreement with Byron’s Allen Media Group for the 2026-2027 season. This means that Byron pays to air his programs on the network.

The cancelation of The Late Show was announced last year, shocking viewers across the board as many speculated that politics played a role in the show’s axing. However, CBS executives insisted that it was a “financial decision.”

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise in May of 2026,” CBS said. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television.”

The network added, “This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Learn about Stephen’s replacement in his late-night time slot, Byron, below.

Byron Allen Is a Comedian

CBS doesn’t intend to gut comedy altogether. Although it’s dropping The Late Show, Byron is a comedian. He created his very first stand-up routine when he was a teenager and continued his work.

Byron Allen Is the Founder of Allen Media Group

As previously noted, Allen Media Group has a buy-time agreement with CBS. Byron is the founder of the group, and he is buying time on the cable network to air his Comics Unleashed.

Byron Allen Once Sued McDonald’s

In 2021, Byron filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the fast-food chain McDonald’s for allegedly discriminating against Black-owned media companies through its television advertisements. Both sides settled out of court in 2025.

In his lawsuit, Byron claimed that McDonald’s was discriminatory by buying advertisement time on media outlets targeting Black viewers, alleging that the burger chain’s purchases were created from a budget described as “the African American tier” of outlets. The lawsuit claimed that the action damaged Black media owners because this tier was limited in cash in comparison to the general tier that the company used for broader audiences on larger platforms.