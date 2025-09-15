Emmys 2025 Winners Revealed: Full List Updated Live

Image Credit: Monica Schipper

Television’s biggest night finally arrived on September 14 for the 2025 Emmy Awards, and only a few could take home their own trophies. Through categories recognizing actors, writers, directors and more, the Emmys nominated some of the most popular TV series, including The Last of Us, Severance, The Bear and Only Murders in the Building.

Below, Hollywood Life has the list of Emmys winners updating in real time.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt — WINNER

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio — WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence — WINNER

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates: Matlock

Sharon Horgan: Bad Sisters

Britt Lower: Severance — WINNER

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Keri Russell: The Diplomat

Britt Lower wins her first ever Emmy. pic.twitter.com/8ZFSMtSFAG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 15, 2025

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba: The Residence

Kristen Bell: Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri: The Bear

Jean Smart: Hacks — WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown: Paradise

Gary Oldman: Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

Adam Scott: Severance

Noah Wyle: The Pitt — WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody: Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen: The Studio — WINNER

Jason Segel: Shrinking

Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette: Severance

Carrie Coon: The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa: The Pitt — WINNER

Julianne Nicholson: Paradise

Parker Posey: The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell: The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood: The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry: Severance

Walton Goggins: The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs: The White Lotus

James Marsden: Paradise

Sam Rockwell: The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman: Severance — WINNER

John Turturro: Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz: The Studio

Colman Domingo: The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford: Shrinking

Jeff Hiller: Somebody Somewhere — WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Bear

Michael Urie: Shrinking

Bowen Yang: Saturday Night Live

“Thank you Bridget Everett. You changed my life.” Jeff Hiller wins for the #Emmy Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in “Somebody Somewhere.” Follow along for live updates from the 2025 Emmy Awards: https://t.co/gvfaYeCgl3. pic.twitter.com/NQWRSuHQ30 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 15, 2025

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody: Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen: The Studio — WINNER

Jason Segel: Shrinking

Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas: The Bear

Hannah Einbinder: Hacks — WINNER

Kathryn Hahn: The Studio

Janelle James: Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara: The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams: Shrinking

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito: The Boys

Scott Glenn: The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy: The Pitt — WINNER

Joe Pantoliano: The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker: Andor

Jeffrey Wright: The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander: Severance

Gwendoline Christie: Severance

Kaitlyn Dever: The Last of Us

Cherry Jones: The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara: The Last of Us

Merritt Wever: Severance — WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman: The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis: The Bear

Cynthia Erivo: Poker Face

Robby Hoffman: Hacks

Zoë Kravitz: The Studio

Julianne Nicholson: Hacks — WINNER

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal: The Bear

Bryan Cranston: The Studio — WINNER

Dave Franco: The Studio

Ron Howard: The Studio

Anthony Mackie: The Studio

Martin Scorsese: The Studio

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy! — WINNER

The Price is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge — WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp: Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper: Adolescence — WINNER

Rob Delaney: Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard: Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters: Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty: Adolescence — WINNER

Ruth Negga: Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell: The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate: Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco: Adolescence

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett: Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy: Sirens

Rashida Jones: Black Mirror

Cristin Milloti: The Penguin — WINNER

Michelle Williams: Dying for Sex

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live