Emmys 2025 Winners Revealed: Full List Updated Live

Television’s biggest night finally arrived on September 14 for the 2025 Emmy Awards, and only a few could take home their own trophies. Through categories recognizing actors, writers, directors and more, the Emmys nominated some of the most popular TV series, including The Last of Us, Severance, The Bear and Only Murders in the Building.
Below, Hollywood Life has the list of Emmys winners updating in real time.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt — WINNER
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio — WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence — WINNER
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates: Matlock
Sharon Horgan: Bad Sisters
Britt Lower: Severance — WINNER
Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Keri Russell: The Diplomat
Britt Lower wins her first ever Emmy. pic.twitter.com/8ZFSMtSFAG
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 15, 2025
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba: The Residence
Kristen Bell: Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri: The Bear
Jean Smart: Hacks — WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown: Paradise
Gary Oldman: Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
Adam Scott: Severance
Noah Wyle: The Pitt — WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody: Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen: The Studio — WINNER
Jason Segel: Shrinking
Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White: The Bear
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette: Severance
Carrie Coon: The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa: The Pitt — WINNER
Julianne Nicholson: Paradise
Parker Posey: The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell: The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood: The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry: Severance
Walton Goggins: The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs: The White Lotus
James Marsden: Paradise
Sam Rockwell: The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman: Severance — WINNER
John Turturro: Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz: The Studio
Colman Domingo: The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford: Shrinking
Jeff Hiller: Somebody Somewhere — WINNER
Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Bear
Michael Urie: Shrinking
Bowen Yang: Saturday Night Live
“Thank you Bridget Everett. You changed my life.” Jeff Hiller wins for the #Emmy Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in “Somebody Somewhere.”
Follow along for live updates from the 2025 Emmy Awards: https://t.co/gvfaYeCgl3. pic.twitter.com/NQWRSuHQ30
— New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 15, 2025
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas: The Bear
Hannah Einbinder: Hacks — WINNER
Kathryn Hahn: The Studio
Janelle James: Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara: The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams: Shrinking
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito: The Boys
Scott Glenn: The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy: The Pitt — WINNER
Joe Pantoliano: The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker: Andor
Jeffrey Wright: The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jane Alexander: Severance
Gwendoline Christie: Severance
Kaitlyn Dever: The Last of Us
Cherry Jones: The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara: The Last of Us
Merritt Wever: Severance — WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman: The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis: The Bear
Cynthia Erivo: Poker Face
Robby Hoffman: Hacks
Zoë Kravitz: The Studio
Julianne Nicholson: Hacks — WINNER
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal: The Bear
Bryan Cranston: The Studio — WINNER
Dave Franco: The Studio
Ron Howard: The Studio
Anthony Mackie: The Studio
Martin Scorsese: The Studio
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy! — WINNER
The Price is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge — WINNER
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Javier Bardem: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp: Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper: Adolescence — WINNER
Rob Delaney: Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard: Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters: Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty: Adolescence — WINNER
Ruth Negga: Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell: The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate: Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco: Adolescence
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett: Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy: Sirens
Rashida Jones: Black Mirror
Cristin Milloti: The Penguin — WINNER
Michelle Williams: Dying for Sex
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live