Emmy Nominations 2025: Complete Nominee List & Major Snubs

Image Credit: AppleTV+

With Severance leading the game with nearly 30 nominations, fans can’t wait for the 2025 Emmy Awards. Television’s biggest night celebrates the industry’s actors, writers and directors’ work, and this year’s Emmy nominations include some of the most popular shows and miniseries, such as The Last of Us, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, The White Lotus, Disclaimer and more.

However, quite a few were also snubbed in a shocking twist. Fans were infuriated to learn that Selena Gomez wasn’t nominated for her performance in OMITB, nor was her co-star Steve Martin. In addition to them, Meryl Streep and Melissa McCarthy were also snubbed from nominations.

Hollywood Life has the full list of 2025 Emmys nominees below.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy

The Price is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown: Paradise

Gary Oldman: Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

Adam Scott: Severance

Noah Wyle: The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody: Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen: The Studio

Jason Segel: Shrinking

Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates: Matlock

Sharon Horgan: Bad Sisters

Britt Lower: Severance

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Keri Russell: The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba: The Residence

Kristen Bell: Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri: The Bear

Jean Smart: Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell: The Penguin

Stephen Graham: Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal: Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry: Dope Thief

Cooper Koch: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett: Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy: Sirens

Rashida Jones: Black Mirror

Cristin Milloti: The Penguin

Michelle Williams: Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry: Severance

Walton Goggins: The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs: The White Lotus

James Marsden: Paradise

Sam Rockwell: The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman: Severance

John Turturro: Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette: Severance

Carrie Coon: The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa: The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson: Paradise

Parker Posey: The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell: The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood: The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz: The Studio

Colman Domingo: The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford: Shrinking

Jeff Hiller: Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Bear

Michael Urie: Shrinking

Bowen Yang: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas: The Bear

Hannah Einbinder: Hacks

Kathryn Hahn: The Studio

Janelle James: Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara: The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams: Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp: Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper: Adolescence

Rob Delaney: Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard: Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters: Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty: Adolescence

Ruth Negga: Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell: The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate: Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco: Adolescence

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito: The Boys

Scott Glenn: The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy: The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano: The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker: Andor

Jeffrey Wright: The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander: Severance

Gwendoline Christie: Severance

Kaitlyn Dever: The Last of Us

Cherry Jones: The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara: The Last of Us

Merritt Wever: Severance

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal: The Bear

Bryan Cranston: The Studio

Dave Franco: The Studio

Ron Howard: The Studio

Anthony Mackie: The Studio

Martin Scorsese: The Studio

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman: The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis: The Bear

Cynthia Erivo: Poker Face

Robby Hoffman: Hacks

Zoë Kravitz: The Studio

Julianne Nicholson: Hacks

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andor: Janus Metz (“Who Are You?”)

The Pitt: Amanda Marsalis (“6 P.M.”)

The Pitt: John Wells (“7 A.M.”)

Severance: Jessica Lee Gagné (“Chikhai Bardo”)

Severance: Ben Stiller (“Gold Harbor)

Slow Horses: Adam Randall (“Hello Goodbye”)

The White Lotus: Mike White (“Amor Fati”)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Bear: Ayo Edebiri (“Napkins”)

Hacks: Lucia Aniello (“A Slippery Slope”)

Mid-Century Modern: James Burrows (“Here’s To You, Mrs. Schneiderman”)

The Rehearsal: Nathan Fielder (“Pilot’s Code”)

The Studio: Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (“The Oner”)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence: Philip Barantini

Dying for Sex: Shannon Murphy (“It’s Not That Serious”)

The Penguin: Helen Shaver (“Cent’anni”)

The Penguin: Jennifer Getzinger (“A Great or Little Thing”)

Sirens: Nicole Kassell (“Exile”)

Zero Day: Leslie Linka Glatter

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor: Dan Gilroy (“Welcome to the Rebellion”)

The Pitt: Joe Sachs (“2 P.M.”)

The Pitt: R. Scott Gemmill (“7 A.M.”)

Severance: Dan Erickson (“Cold Harbor”)

Slow Horses: Will Smith (“Hello Goodbye”)

The White Lotus: Mike White (“Full-Moon Party”)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary: Quinta Brunson (“Back To School”)

Hacks: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (“A Slippery Slope”)

The Rehearsal: Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Lock-Norton and Eric Notarnicola (“Pilot’s Code”)

Somebody Somewhere: Hanna Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett (“AGG”)

The Studio: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez (“The Promotion”)

What We Do in the Shadows: Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms (“The Finale”)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence: Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham

Black Mirror: Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali (“Common People”)

Dying for Sex: Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether (“Good Value Diet Soda”)

The Penguin: Lauren LeFranc (“A Great or Little Thing”)

Say Nothing: Joshua Zetumer (“The People in the Dirt”)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live