Emmy Nominations 2025: Complete Nominee List & Major Snubs

With Severance leading the game with nearly 30 nominations, fans can’t wait for the 2025 Emmy Awards. Television’s biggest night celebrates the industry’s actors, writers and directors’ work, and this year’s Emmy nominations include some of the most popular shows and miniseries, such as The Last of Us, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, The White Lotus, Disclaimer and more.
However, quite a few were also snubbed in a shocking twist. Fans were infuriated to learn that Selena Gomez wasn’t nominated for her performance in OMITB, nor was her co-star Steve Martin. In addition to them, Meryl Streep and Melissa McCarthy were also snubbed from nominations.
Hollywood Life has the full list of 2025 Emmys nominees below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy
The Price is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown: Paradise
Gary Oldman: Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
Adam Scott: Severance
Noah Wyle: The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody: Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen: The Studio
Jason Segel: Shrinking
Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White: The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates: Matlock
Sharon Horgan: Bad Sisters
Britt Lower: Severance
Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
Keri Russell: The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba: The Residence
Kristen Bell: Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri: The Bear
Jean Smart: Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Farrell: The Penguin
Stephen Graham: Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal: Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry: Dope Thief
Cooper Koch: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett: Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy: Sirens
Rashida Jones: Black Mirror
Cristin Milloti: The Penguin
Michelle Williams: Dying for Sex
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry: Severance
Walton Goggins: The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs: The White Lotus
James Marsden: Paradise
Sam Rockwell: The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman: Severance
John Turturro: Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette: Severance
Carrie Coon: The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa: The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson: Paradise
Parker Posey: The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell: The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood: The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz: The Studio
Colman Domingo: The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford: Shrinking
Jeff Hiller: Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach: The Bear
Michael Urie: Shrinking
Bowen Yang: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas: The Bear
Hannah Einbinder: Hacks
Kathryn Hahn: The Studio
Janelle James: Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara: The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams: Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Javier Bardem: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp: Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper: Adolescence
Rob Delaney: Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard: Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters: Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty: Adolescence
Ruth Negga: Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell: The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate: Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco: Adolescence
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito: The Boys
Scott Glenn: The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy: The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano: The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker: Andor
Jeffrey Wright: The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jane Alexander: Severance
Gwendoline Christie: Severance
Kaitlyn Dever: The Last of Us
Cherry Jones: The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara: The Last of Us
Merritt Wever: Severance
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal: The Bear
Bryan Cranston: The Studio
Dave Franco: The Studio
Ron Howard: The Studio
Anthony Mackie: The Studio
Martin Scorsese: The Studio
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman: The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis: The Bear
Cynthia Erivo: Poker Face
Robby Hoffman: Hacks
Zoë Kravitz: The Studio
Julianne Nicholson: Hacks
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Andor: Janus Metz (“Who Are You?”)
The Pitt: Amanda Marsalis (“6 P.M.”)
The Pitt: John Wells (“7 A.M.”)
Severance: Jessica Lee Gagné (“Chikhai Bardo”)
Severance: Ben Stiller (“Gold Harbor)
Slow Horses: Adam Randall (“Hello Goodbye”)
The White Lotus: Mike White (“Amor Fati”)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Bear: Ayo Edebiri (“Napkins”)
Hacks: Lucia Aniello (“A Slippery Slope”)
Mid-Century Modern: James Burrows (“Here’s To You, Mrs. Schneiderman”)
The Rehearsal: Nathan Fielder (“Pilot’s Code”)
The Studio: Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (“The Oner”)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Adolescence: Philip Barantini
Dying for Sex: Shannon Murphy (“It’s Not That Serious”)
The Penguin: Helen Shaver (“Cent’anni”)
The Penguin: Jennifer Getzinger (“A Great or Little Thing”)
Sirens: Nicole Kassell (“Exile”)
Zero Day: Leslie Linka Glatter
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Andor: Dan Gilroy (“Welcome to the Rebellion”)
The Pitt: Joe Sachs (“2 P.M.”)
The Pitt: R. Scott Gemmill (“7 A.M.”)
Severance: Dan Erickson (“Cold Harbor”)
Slow Horses: Will Smith (“Hello Goodbye”)
The White Lotus: Mike White (“Full-Moon Party”)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary: Quinta Brunson (“Back To School”)
Hacks: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (“A Slippery Slope”)
The Rehearsal: Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Lock-Norton and Eric Notarnicola (“Pilot’s Code”)
Somebody Somewhere: Hanna Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett (“AGG”)
The Studio: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez (“The Promotion”)
What We Do in the Shadows: Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms (“The Finale”)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Adolescence: Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham
Black Mirror: Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali (“Common People”)
Dying for Sex: Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether (“Good Value Diet Soda”)
The Penguin: Lauren LeFranc (“A Great or Little Thing”)
Say Nothing: Joshua Zetumer (“The People in the Dirt”)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live