How to Watch ‘Severance’: Where to Stream the TV Series

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Severance is the workplace thriller that has captivated audiences, and the highly anticipated second season is now in full swing, having premiered on Friday, January 17, 2025. Ahead of the season 2 premiere, showrunner Dan Erickson teased that there will be serious consequences and “pain” for the characters after their bold whistleblowing at the end of season 1. “We had a victory at the end of Season 1 for the innies, but at Lumon, there is no victory without pain,” Erickson told Decider in an interview published on January 2. “So get ready for some pain.”

Directed by Ben Stiller and Irish filmmaker Aoife McArdle, the show also boasts an impressive cast. Keep reading to learn more about the stars and how to watch the series.

Who Is in the Severance Cast?

Severance stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, and many more. Recently, Stiller revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes story: he had actually asked former President Barack Obama to join the already star-studded cast.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stiller shared, “There was one person that I asked before [Keanu Reeves], and he said no: President Barack Obama.” He explained that his friend knows Obama’s lawyer, and two days later, he received an email that read, “Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love Season 1, can’t wait for Season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.”

How to Watch Severance

You can watch Severance exclusively on Apple TV+. To start streaming, sign up for a subscription at Apple TV+, where you can access all episodes of this mind-bending series.

All episodes in season 1 and 2 of Severance are available to stream on Apple TV+.

What Time Do Severance Episodes Come Out?

Season 2 episodes of Severance air every Friday. According to a statement obtained by TODAY from Apple TV+, “the first episode of season 2, as well as new episodes of Severance thereafter, will become available to stream Thursday evenings PT and ET, and Friday around the world.”

Elle reported that new episodes of Severance air at 12 am PT/3 am ET every Friday.