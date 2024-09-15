‘The Bear’ Season 4: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Season

Season 3 of The Bear left us with a cruel cliffhanger as the fate of the restaurant and character relationships hang in the balance. Season 4, will hopefully pick up right where we left off, but Hulu subscribers are dying to know when it will be released. And, since several celebs such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Poulter, Olivia Coleman and John Cena joined the show, fans are wondering who else could potentially pop up in season 4.

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about season 4 of The Bear, below.

When Does ‘The Bear’ Season 4 Premiere?

Although a release date has not been confirmed yet, fans can expect a summer 2025 air date considering the past few seasons’ premieres. Even series star Jeremy told Esquire UK noted that the show is expected to premiere sometime next year.

Who Is in ‘The Bear’ Season 4 Cast?

Based on what happened in season 3, it’s safe to assume that series leads Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will return. Additionally, cast members Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson and Edwin Lee Gibson are expected to come back.

What Has the Cast Said About Season 4?

Ahead of the June 2024 season 3 premiere, Matty — who portrays Fak in the show — told Variety that he and the cast couldn’t “talk about a bunch of stuff” but noted that he “kind of forget[s] everything.”

“I haven’t even watched the season, actually,” he admitted, before adding, “I’ve seen some edits and some early episodes, but I’ve only seen episodes 1 through 4, really.”

What Happened at the End of Season 3?

During the season 3 finale, everything reaches a boiling point. Throughout the season, fans witness Sydney’s conflict about accepting a new job with Chef Shapiro, who offers her an $80,000 base salary, benefits and a partnership stake in his new restaurant. Meanwhile, she doesn’t sign the docusign agreement with The Bear, which offers her benefits after the first three months of employment and a $70,000 salary. It’s clear which is the better offer, but Sydney struggles to make a decision and has a panic attack at her new apartment while her friends and coworkers are in the other room for an after-party.

The most heartbreaking thing about this is that Carmy has inflicted this anxiety on to her due to his emotional absence. He’s completely checked out of her wants and needs as a partner and is oblivious that he’s about to lose her! #TheBearFx #TheBear pic.twitter.com/PFWGJwqXGX — Oyinda Odewale (@OyindaOdewale) June 27, 2024

As for Carmy, he never reconciles with Claire and is under even more pressure than before. Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) informs Carmy that if he gets a negative review from the Chicago Tribune, he would pull the plug on the restaurant. After attending the “funeral” dinner for the closing of Ever, Carmy confronts his former abusive boss, Chef David (Joel McHale), then gets messages on his phone about the Tribune‘s apparently negative review. Moreover, Carmy and Richie don’t settle their differences by the end of season 3.