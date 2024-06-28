‘The Bear’ Season 3 Ending Explained: Spoilers About Carmy, Sydney & More

Leave it to FX’s The Bear to drop an entire season that leaves fans with more cliffhangers and suspense. For all of season 3, fans hang on the edges of their seats, waiting for what will transpire between Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (played by Jeremy Allen White), his girlfriend, “Claire Bear,” (Molly Gordon) his business partner, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and others. So, what happens in season 3 of The Bear?

Hollywood Life has rounded up every major takeaway from The Bear season 3. (Warning: spoilers ahead)

Do Carmy & Claire Get Back Together?

Despite continuous suspense throughout the entire season, Carmy and Claire do not get back together. Viewers only see them throughout flashbacks, as he remembers their sweetest moments when they were dating.

Toward the end of the season, the Faks push Carmy to contact Claire, but he won’t because it would “hurt” too much. He then goes back into the walk-in, looks at a photo of Claire and says, “I’m sorry,” without ever calling her.

Although Claire is still upset about the heartbreak, the Faks visit her at the hospital to tell her that Carmy “likes” her “more than he likes himself.”

Does Sydney Leave The Bear Restaurant?

During the third season, Sydney is approached by Chef Shapiro, who offers her a chance to be his business partner. He offers her an $80,000 base salary, benefits and a partnership stake in his up-and-coming restaurant. Although she tells Chef Shapiro she needs to speak with Carmy before making career moves, Sydney is still conflicted about her decision.

After attending the “funeral” dinner for the demise of Chef Andrea Terry’s restaurant, Ever, Sydney suffers from a panic attack upon seeing a newspaper clipping of The Bear restaurant.

Do Richie & Carmy Patch Things Up?

At the beginning of season 3, Richie and Carmy are still at odds over their nasty fight that occurred in the season 2 finale. At the time, they hurled insults at each other while Carmy was still locked in the walk-in freezer. Although, in season 3, Carmy leaves an apologetic voicemail for Richie, they continue to fight while at work. This perpetuates a hostile work environment at The Bear.