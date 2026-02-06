‘Cross’ Season 2 Cast: Meet the Returning & New Stars

Image Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video

Season 2 of ‘Cross’ brings the crime thriller back for another high-stakes chapter, with lead Aldis Hodge returning as detective Alex Cross and a mix of familiar faces and exciting new additions joining him. The upcoming episodes see Cross and his team navigating a dangerous new case tied to a vigilante targeting powerful figures, expanding both the story and the world of the series. Below, meet the key cast members — returning and new — and learn a bit about the actors behind the characters.

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross

Hodge anchors the series as the brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross. He’s known for his work as Alec Hardison on TNT’s Leverage, Levi Jackson in Hidden Figures, and roles in Straight Outta Compton and the superhero film Black Adam.

Isaiah Mustafa as Detective John Sampson

Isaiah Mustafa plays Cross’ loyal partner John Sampson. He first rose to fame as “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” in Old Spice commercials and has appeared on TV in Shadowhunters and in film as adult Mike Hanlon in It Chapter Two.

Alona Tal as FBI Agent Kayla Craig

Alona Tal returns as Cross’ FBI contact Kayla Craig. She’s previously appeared in series like SEAL Team, Veronica Mars and Supernatural.

Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro

Samantha Walkes reprises her role as Elle, a nonprofit executive and Cross’ romantic interest. She’s appeared in shows such as Murdoch Mysteries.

Juanita Jennings as Regina “Nana Mama” Cross

Juanita Jennings returns as Regina, Alex’s stalwart grandmother. She’s known for her work on stage and in TV projects like Star.

Caleb Elijah as Damon Cross

Child actor Caleb Elijah is back as Damon, Cross’ son.

Melody Hurd as Janelle “Jannie” Cross

Melody Hurd reprises her role as Jannie, Cross’ daughter; she also appeared in the series THEM.

Johnny Ray Gill as Bobby Trey

Johnny Ray Gill returns as Bobby Trey, a former cop now working for powerful figures in D.C.’s underworld. He’s previously appeared in series like Underground and Bosch.

Matthew Lillard as Lance Durand

Matthew Lillard joins Season 2 as billionaire Lance Durand. Lillard is widely known for his early breakout in Scream, his iconic turn as Shaggy in live-action Scooby-Doo films, and roles in Good Girls and other TV and film projects.

Wes Chatham as Donnie

Wes Chatham is a new addition playing Donnie, a complex ex-military veteran. Chatham is known for his work as Amos Burton on The Expanse and appearances in Divergent and Ahsoka.

Jeanine Mason as Rebecca

Jeanine Mason joins as Rebecca, tied into the season’s central mystery. Mason is known for starring on Roswell, New Mexico and winning So You Think You Can Dance.

Michelle C. Bonilla as Clare

Michelle C. Bonilla appears in a recurring role as Clare. She’s recognized for roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star and other TV dramas.