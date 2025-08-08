‘The Paper’ TV Series: ‘The Office’ Spinoff Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

The Office may have ended years ago, but a spinoff is in full swing! Titled The Paper, the new series will be available on Peacock, and it’s slated to be a follow-up to its predecessor, which starred original cast members Steve Carrell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Ed Helms, James Spader and more.

Similar to The Office, The Paper will be a mockumentary in the same universe, and it will feature the documentary crew that was behind Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch from the original show. The crew is looking for a brand-new subject, and they stumble across a failing Midwestern newspaper to revive it. The paper is known as The Truth Teller in the series.

Hollywood Life has all the details about The Office spinoff, The Paper, below — from its release date to the cast and more.

How Many Seasons of The Office Are There?

There are nine seasons in total of The Office. The show premiered in March 2005 and concluded in May 2013.

Where to Stream The Office Episodes

All episodes of The Office are currently available to stream on Peacock.

The Paper Peacock Series Release Date

The Paper is expected to be released on Peacock on September 4, 2025.

Who Is in The Paper Series Cast?

The main cast of The Paper features Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Tim Key and Eric Rahill.

Recurring actors of the cast include Oscar Nuñez, Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey and Nate Jackson.

Steve Carrell revealed in a May 2024 Today interview that Domhnall had called him for advice on the spinoff show.

“He called me up and (asked), ‘Well, should I do this?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I mean it’s Greg Daniels. You’ll have a ball,'” the Morning Show star said. “I think he’s gonna be great.”