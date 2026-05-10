Summer TV Shows to Binge Watch: A Preview of Upcoming 2026 Series

Image Credit: Prime Video/Fx/Apple TV

2026 has introduced us to several new and returning TV series. And this summer has even more in store, from fan-favorite reality TV shows to beloved comedy series. Among the most beloved shows coming back for another swing are Hulu’s The Bear and Apple TV’s Ted Lasso.

Below, Hollywood Life has the full summer 2026 TV roundup! So, get ready to bend and snap (again) and yell, “Yes, chef!” for the last time.

June 2026

June 2

Love Island USA (Peacock)

Not Suitable for Work (Hulu)

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Password (NBC)

June 3

The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video)

June 4

The Witness (Netflix)

June 5

Cape Fear (Apple TV)

June 7

The Vampire Lestat (AMC/AMC+)

June 8

Alice and Steve (Hulu)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

June 10

Every Year After (Prime Video)

June 11

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

Surviving Earth (NBC)

June 12

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

The Listeners (Starz)

June 14

The Ultimate Fighter (Paramount+)

Grantchester (PBS)

Patience (PBS)

June 17

Million Dollar Nannies (Freeform/Hulu)

Las Culturistas Culture Awards (Bravo/Peacock)

June 18

I Will Find You (Netflix)

June 19

Sugar (Apple TV)

June 21

House of the Dragon (HBO/HBO Max)

June 24

The American Experiment (Netflix)

June 25

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

The Bear (Hulu, FX)

June 26

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness (HBO/HBO Max)

July 2026

July 1

Elle (Prime Video)

July 2

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

July 3

Silo (Apple TV)

July 8

Trying (Apple TV)

July 9

Little House on the Prairie (Netflix)

The Five Star Weekend (Peacock)

Project Runway (Freeform/Hulu/Disney+)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Press Your Luck (ABC)

July 13

Home Run Derby (Netflix)

Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro (ABC),

All American (The CW)

July 15

Lucky (Apple TV)

Nation’s Dumbest (Fox)

July 16

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland

July 20

King of the Hill (Hulu)

July 22

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

July 23

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Ransom Canyon (Netflix)

July 29

House of Stassi (Freeform/Hulu)

July 31

Fightland (Starz)

August 2026

August 5

Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

Sterling Point (Prime Video)

August 11

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks (HBO/HBO Max)

August 19

The Wall (NBC)

August 28