Summer TV Shows to Binge Watch: A Preview of Upcoming 2026 Series

2026 has introduced us to several new and returning TV series. And this summer has even more in store, from fan-favorite reality TV shows to beloved comedy series. Among the most beloved shows coming back for another swing are Hulu’s The Bear and Apple TV’s Ted Lasso.
Below, Hollywood Life has the full summer 2026 TV roundup! So, get ready to bend and snap (again) and yell, “Yes, chef!” for the last time.
June 2026
June 2
- Love Island USA (Peacock)
- Not Suitable for Work (Hulu)
- America’s Got Talent (NBC)
- Password (NBC)
June 3
- The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video)
June 4
- The Witness (Netflix)
June 5
- Cape Fear (Apple TV)
June 7
- The Vampire Lestat (AMC/AMC+)
June 8
- Alice and Steve (Hulu)
- American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
June 10
- Every Year After (Prime Video)
June 11
- Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)
- Surviving Earth (NBC)
June 12
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)
- The Listeners (Starz)
June 14
- The Ultimate Fighter (Paramount+)
- Grantchester (PBS)
- Patience (PBS)
June 17
- Million Dollar Nannies (Freeform/Hulu)
- Las Culturistas Culture Awards (Bravo/Peacock)
June 18
- I Will Find You (Netflix)
June 19
- Sugar (Apple TV)
June 21
- House of the Dragon (HBO/HBO Max)
June 24
- The American Experiment (Netflix)
June 25
- Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)
- The Bear (Hulu, FX)
June 26
- Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness (HBO/HBO Max)
July 2026
July 1
- Elle (Prime Video)
July 2
- Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)
July 3
- Silo (Apple TV)
July 8
- Trying (Apple TV)
July 9
- Little House on the Prairie (Netflix)
- The Five Star Weekend (Peacock)
- Project Runway (Freeform/Hulu/Disney+)
- Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
- Press Your Luck (ABC)
July 13
- Home Run Derby (Netflix)
- Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro (ABC),
- All American (The CW)
July 15
- Lucky (Apple TV)
- Nation’s Dumbest (Fox)
July 16
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland
July 20
- King of the Hill (Hulu)
July 22
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)
July 23
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
- Ransom Canyon (Netflix)
July 29
- House of Stassi (Freeform/Hulu)
July 31
- Fightland (Starz)
August 2026
August 5
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV)
- Sterling Point (Prime Video)
August 11
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Seattle Seahawks (HBO/HBO Max)
August 19
- The Wall (NBC)
August 28
- Dark Matter (Apple TV)