Will ‘The Bear’ Return for Season 5 or Has It Been Canceled?

Image Credit: HULU

The season 4 finale of The Bear is titled, “Goodbye,” so is this really the end of the beloved, chaotic so-called comedy culinary series? Jeremy Allen White‘s character, Chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, makes a huge decision for himself and the restaurant at the end of the fourth season, which had fans begging the question: is a season 5 of The Bear even possible?

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on The Bear‘s fate below. (Warning: spoilers are ahead about The Bear’s fourth season)

Has The Bear Been Renewed for Season 5?

At the time of publication, The Bear has not been renewed for season 5. In July 2024, Variety asked FX chairman John Landgraf about the show’s future, and he candidly responded, ” We really don’t know.”

“These decisions are really creative decisions,” he explained. “And so it’s really [creator] Chris [Storer’s] decision on The Bear. It’s about, how much more story does he have to tell? I mean, obviously, I’m hoping he has more than one more season of story to tell. But not to the extent that if there was one great season or three mediocre ones, I’d rather have one great one. You just have to follow the creative.”

Is Season 4 the End of The Bear?

It’s still unclear if season 4 is the last one for The Bear, but the season finale left things up in the air. All fans know is that Carmy is definitely leaving The Bear restaurant, and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Syd (Ayo Edebiri) and Natalie (Abby Elliott) give him permission to do so after he affirms that his departure is “real.”

When Could The Bear Season 5 Be Released?

For fans, it felt like awhile before season 4 of The Bear was released in June 2025. However, every season of the show has been released the same month. So, if a season 5 is confirmed, it should come out in June 2026.

What Could the Plot of The Bear Season 5 Be?

Since Carmy is about to leave the restaurant to Syd and Richie, the plot for season 5 could focus more on her. After all, there is a parallel between a season 4 scene and a season 1 episode. In season 4, Syd wakes up from a nightmare of her hosting a cooking show that winds up a mess from chaotic people and a torrential downpour. In season 1, Carmy has an eerily similar dream about The Bear.

What the Cast Has Said About The Bear‘s Future

In July 2024, the same month that FX’s boss, John, said they “don’t know” what will happen with The Bear, series star Liza Colón-Zayas told RadioTimes.com that she wants the show to continue for “at least another five years.” However, she admitted the fate of the series felt “fragile.”

“There’s that line that Richie had in the beginning, like, ‘It is a delicate ecosystem.’ And I think that as long as that is inspired and nurtured, then we’ll have the magic that we have,” Liza said, adding, “So that’s more important.”

Ebon echoed his co-star in a separate interview that same month with The Telegraph, noting, “I feel like we’re getting near to the end of The Bear. It seems like that story is wrapping up to me.”

Meanwhile, the cast is busy with other projects. Jeremy has two films coming up: Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Where to Watch The Bear and Catch Up on Past Seasons

All seasons of The Bear can be streamed on Hulu and Hulu with Disney+.