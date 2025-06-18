‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’: Bruce Springsteen Movie Release Date, Trailer & More

Few musicians are as beloved as Bruce Springsteen. While in recent years The Boss has given fans more of a look into his life through his memoir Born to Run and his Broadway show, the first official biopic about Bruce has been reported. The new movie will focus in on the making of one of his most popular albums, and it will chronicle a pivotal moment in the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer’s career.

While details are still scarce on the upcoming film, a few exciting details have been reported by various outlets, and it sure sounds like it’ll be an excellent film for The Boss’ fans. Hollywood Life has everything you need to know about Deliver Me From Nowhere here.

When Does ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Come Out?

Deliver Me From Nowhere will be released on October 24, 2025. It was announced that the film was in the works in April 2024. Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios President David Greenbaum made the announcement in a statement. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many,” he said in a statement, via BruceSpringsteen.net. “The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with once again.”

Who Is in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’?

As it was revealed in David’s statement, writer and director Scott Cooper was on board to pen the screenplay and direct the film. Scott has previously worked on movies like Crazy Heart and Hostiles. With the announcement, the director shared his excitement to be at the helm of the picture. “Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition. Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film,” he said.

Aside from Scott, the biggest question that every fan will have is certainly: who will play The Boss? With the announcement of the movie, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White was in talks to play Bruce. Jeremy Strong of Succession fame was also cast to play Bruce’s longtime manager and friend Jon Landau.

The real-life Landua shared his support for the project in a statement, endorsing Scott Cooper as the director. “Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book – we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job,” he said. “We’re thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney.”

What Is ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ About?

The film is set to chronicle the making of Bruce’s landmark album Nebraska. While many of The Boss’ classic records have an expansive full-band sound, Nebraska is very sparing. The writing and recording has become the stuff of rock legends. Bruce wrote and recorded the album entirely on his own on a four-track home recording system. Bruce claims that there was a full-band version recorded at one point, but it has never been released .

Coming between Bruce’s other massive records The River and Born in the U.S.A., Nebraska sees the singer taking a much darker tone, as he explores themes of death, crime, and economic hopelessness. The album features classics like “Atlantic City”, “Reason to Believe” and “Mansion on the Hill.”

The Book It’s Based On

The book is based on the critically acclaimed book of the same name by Warren Zanes. While the film will certainly show dramatizations of the events leading to the creation of Nebraska, the book has also followed the influence that the album has had on rising musicians over the years. The title is taken from the album track ‘State Trooper.”